The best campervan modifications to upgrade your vehicle

Making your campervan feel like a home can be simply a matter of buying the right one – but since when was anything perfect right off the shelf?

You can dramatically improve the experience of going off on a trip in your camper by "modding" it with some carefully chosen additions.

Some – such as improving the heating system – will make it a much more comfortable home from home, while others – adding solar panels or improving storage, for example – simply make it a more practical vehicle for longer breaks.