New VW California campervan revealed with PHEV added to engine range

It takes more than an evocative name to sell a product, but it’s a good start – and a box the Volkswagen California definitely ticks.

And with the launch of the 2024 VW California, we can add a few more key features designed to win over campervan buyers.

For the first time, it comes with sliding doors on both sides of the passenger area, allowing you to let in more fresh air at a campsite (or exit more safely in a busy city centre).