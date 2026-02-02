There are two main types of puncture repair kit: one that uses an air compressor to fill the tyre with sealant, and another that simply comprises a pressurised can of foam and a hose to attach to the valve. Our guide will explain how to use both.

How to use a puncture repair kit

Before you even think about getting everything you need out of the boot to fix a puncture, there are a few things you need to do first in the name of safety.

First make sure your car is in a place where you can safely walk around it without being too close to passing traffic. Then check that the handbrake is fully applied and the car is in first gear if it’s a manual, and in Park if it’s an auto. Turn on the hazard warning lights and then, if you have a warning triangle, walk 50 metres down the road behind the car and place it at the side of the road to let traffic know that your vehicle is stranded further along the road.

Next, inspect the tyre to find out where the puncture is and how big it is. This is crucial to whether you can use a repair kit to get you going.