With a maximum AC charging rate of 11kW, the RS5’s battery should be able to fully recharge in two and a half hours. However, most home EV chargers deliver a rate of 7kW, so expect a full 0-100% charge to take slightly longer.

The RS5’s hybrid system is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which Audi has reworked in an attempt to make gearshifts faster and more precise. It also gets Audi’s bespoke sporty RS suspension and RS-tuned steering which should make it agile and responsive to drive, as well as large 20 or 21in wheels (depending on what you opt for).

Drivers can tune suspension to their liking with a number of different driving modes, including ‘EV’ and ‘Hybrid’ mode. The former will allow the RS5 to travel exclusively on electric power, while the latter optimises collaboration between the battery and petrol engine. A torque vectoring system will control how much power is sent to each of the four wheels in order to maximise grip and acceleration.