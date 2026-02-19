New 630bhp Audi RS5 goes plug-in hybrid for the first time
The new Audi RS5 keeps its V6 engine but adds plug-in hybrid power...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £93,000 (est)
They say there’s a first time for everything, and that couldn’t be more true for the Audi RS5, which has gone electrified for the first time. Indeed, the new RS5 will be powered by plug-in hybrid power – a first for any model in the Audi Sport range.
Acting as a replacement for the RS4, the RS5 will have little competition as a plug-in hybrid performance car; its closest rival is the Mercedes-AMG C63, which is also a PHEV.
At the heart of the new RS5 is an upgraded version of its 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine, which has had its power output boosted by 59bhp. It’s also joined by a 22kWh (usable capacity) battery powering a 174bhp electric motor, bringing the combined output of the RS5 to a hefty 630bhp. With that power, it can sling from 0-62mph in just 3.6sec – 0.5sec quicker than the outgoing RS4, but it’s just slightly slower than the Mercedes-AMG C63.
The new RS5 should be fairly efficient too, with an official all-electric range of around 52 miles. It’s not quite up there with the 88 miles offered by the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3 PHEVs, but the RS5 is arguably more focused on sheer performance. Meanwhile, the C63 only offers 7 miles of all-electric range.
With a maximum AC charging rate of 11kW, the RS5’s battery should be able to fully recharge in two and a half hours. However, most home EV chargers deliver a rate of 7kW, so expect a full 0-100% charge to take slightly longer.
The RS5’s hybrid system is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which Audi has reworked in an attempt to make gearshifts faster and more precise. It also gets Audi’s bespoke sporty RS suspension and RS-tuned steering which should make it agile and responsive to drive, as well as large 20 or 21in wheels (depending on what you opt for).
Drivers can tune suspension to their liking with a number of different driving modes, including ‘EV’ and ‘Hybrid’ mode. The former will allow the RS5 to travel exclusively on electric power, while the latter optimises collaboration between the battery and petrol engine. A torque vectoring system will control how much power is sent to each of the four wheels in order to maximise grip and acceleration.
The RS5 also receives a boost function, which drivers can activate using a button. It does what it says on the tin: gives you a boost of acceleration for ten seconds if you need to overtake quickly, for example. Power can also be split depending on the driving situation so that the RS5 is primarily front-wheel-drive or primarily rear-wheel-drive.
Power for the battery can be recuperated under regenerative braking, the levels of which can be controlled using paddles on the steering wheel.
Unlike the old RS5, which was available as a coupé or Sportback, the new RS5 will have a saloon version and an Avant estate version. The saloon isn’t expected to be particularly popular here in the UK, but it broadens options for buyers. The saloon weighs a hefty 2355kg which is some 500kg heavier than a BMW M3 Competition, and 117kg heavier than a C63.
Apart from a reworked front end, the RS5 looks similar to its predecessor, with a low stance and aggressive styling. Audi says it’s 4cm wider at both the front and rear than the regular A5.
Inside, a panoramic display dominates the driver’s side and centre of the dashboard, comprising an 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. There’s also a separate 10.9in passenger touchscreen as standard, which allows them to operate navigation and media functions.
As an option, buyers can specify a head-up display to project more important information onto the windscreen, including engine revs, speed and the current gear.
If you’re into track driving, the RS5 has the ability to record lap times and other data such as acceleration and brake pedal use, oversteer and understeer.
Elsewhere inside, the RS5 comes with cloth and faux-suede sports seats, as well as faux-suede furnishings across the dashboard, armrests and door trims. A leather interior is available as an option.
The optional Audi Sport package adds a bespoke sports exhaust, diamond-cut 21in alloy wheels, and a higher top speed of 177mph.
The first examples of the new Audi RS5 will be delivered to customers in the summer. In Germany, prices start at €106,200 for the saloon (around £92,800), while the Avant estate starts at €107,850 (around £94,300). If it's priced similarly here, the RS5 will be slightly less expensive than the Mercedes-AMG C63, which starts at £100,935.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here