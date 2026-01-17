But that’s the thing about cars that are great to drive; it’s not just when you’re pushing them hard that they impress. For example, the E-tron GT’s precise, sweetly weighted steering also makes its presence felt when I’m negotiating the tight turns (and avoiding the high kerbs) of What Car?’s multi-storey car park.

What’s more, the feelsome brake pedal is just as welcome in stop-start traffic as it is when you’re trying to shed big velocities, because it allows you to be smooth without even thinking about it. What’s perhaps most impressive of all, though, is the way the E-tron GT rides. This is a heavy car that controls its mass brilliantly when you ask it to dart into a corner at speed. Yet, somehow, it’s also able to soak up urban potholes with ease, and to remain settled over road surfaces that resemble a crinkle-cut chip. I’m a big fan of the driving position, too, which feels surprisingly low-slung and sporty, given that this is an electric car with a sizeable battery pack beneath its floor.

And while such things don’t factor into our verdicts here at What Car?, I personally think the design of the E-tron GT is absolutely stunning. So, as I’m walking away from it to my front door, I’ll often look back one last time to improve my mood still further. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more on our long-term Audi E-tron GT >>

Read about more long-term test cars >> Buy a new car with What Car?