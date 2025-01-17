13 ways to cut down on your driving costs

As pop singer Yazz once sang, the only way is up, and the same seems to apply to the general costs of living in the UK. From groceries to electricity bills, all of us are being hit by the rise in living costs. Drivers especially are facing the crunch, so to help, we’ve compiled a list of 13 straightforward things you can do to lower your driving costs.