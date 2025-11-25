2026 Cupra Raval review: sporty small hatchback put through its paces

An even cheaper Raval is due after launch, and we're advised that version will set you back closer to £26,000. Little else is known of it as yet, though.

Official pricing for the Raval is yet to be revealed, but there will be three versions available when it goes on sale in July 2026: Dynamic, Dynamic Plus and VZ Extreme. We expect the entry-level Dynamic to start from circa £28,000, with VZ Extreme jumping closer to £35,000.

We do know that Dynamic and Dynamic Plus will both pack 208bhp and offer around 280 miles of range – they’ll just differ in kit. Those are good, competitive figures, seeing as the top-spec Renault 5 (R5) has 148bhp and 253 miles of (official) range.

The VZ Extreme gets 223bhp and a little either side of 250 miles of range. It remains front-wheel drive, but there's plenty of sporty hot hatch goodies here, including a grip-enhancing limited-slip differential (LSD), adaptive suspension and a wider track. This version is a rival for the Alpine A290 – effectively the R5’s hot hatch counterpart.

We’ve been to Cupra’s HQ in Barcelona to drive an early prototype of the Raval – specifically, the VZ Extreme version. With high expectations, here's what we thought.

What’s the Cupra Raval prototype like to drive?

Punchy, as the 223bhp figure suggests. An official 0-62mph time is yet to be announced, but the Raval VZ certainly feels on a par with the A290 GTS (6.4sec).

The VZ puts down its power well, and without making the steering wheel writhe about in your hands under hard acceleration like the A290 does. Mind you, we’d actually prefer a bit more communication from the Raval’s steering – perhaps there’s a happy medium that could be achieved here. The steering is precise, sure, but judging the limits of front-end grip is not as easy as it is in the A290.