Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named
Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named

There's an influx of cars from Chinese brands arriving on UK roads, offering tempting prices and lots of standard kit. But which ones are worth your time, and which should you avoid at all cost?...

Darren Moss
Published30 November 2025
Best Chinese cars...plus the worst models named
Best Chinese cars 2025
Do you know your Chery from your Changan? How about your Omoda from your Xpeng? Well, they're all examples of Chinese car brands which are now present in the UK – and the chances are that you already know someone who's thinking of buying one.

Whether tempted by the promise of low prices – most cars from Chinese car brands can undercut Western rivals by thousands of pounds – or lengthy lists of standard kit, plenty of buyers will have had their heads turned by a Chinese car brand in recent months. And with new brands continuously coming to the UK, and the ones already here expanding their product portfolios, it makes deciding which models are worth your money harder than ever.

Fortunately, our experienced team of expert road testers are more than up to the challenge. They've driven thousands of miles in every Chinese car currently available, both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. We've assessed them in all of the key areas which matter to buyers, from performance to practicality, and from reliability to running costs.

The result of that exhaustive testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best cars from Chinese car brands. It's important to remember that we're focussing on brands originating or which currently have their headquarters in China here. So while you'll see the likes of Smart and MG represented below, other brands which are Chinese-owned, such as Volvo, aren't. Remember that if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can follow the links to learn more about them in our in-depth reviews, or see the latest deals through our New Car Deals service.

