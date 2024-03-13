2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT revealed

Complete the 2024 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Published13 March 2024
On sale Spring 2024 | Price from £186,300

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is making a beeline for the history books, because it’s already set electric car lap records at two prestigious racetracks. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s also picked up a third title – it’s the most powerful road-going Porsche ever.

But just how powerful? Well, the Turbo GT has even more punch than the erstwhile top-of-the-range Porsche Taycan Turbo S. With launch control engaged, its electric motors can produce up to 1019bhp, while those in the Turbo S offer ‘just’ 938bhp.

For all-out performance, the Turbo GT’s closest match is the Tesla Model S Plaid, another member of the exclusive 1000bhp+ club. In our testing, the Model S managed a 0-60mph sprint in 2.4sec, whereas Porsche claims a 0-62mph time of 2.3sec for the Taycan Turbo GT, or 2.2sec with the performance-enhancing Weissach pack.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach detail

The Weissach pack – available as a no-cost option – adds a rear wing, and other aerodynamic trickery, to help the car stick to the roads. It also sheds weight, by removing creature comforts such as carpet mats, some sound insulation and even the rear seats.

Car deals
View all deals

The 97kWh battery in the Turbo GT provides an official range of 345 miles. That’s enough to get you from London to Sheffield and back without stopping to charge, but falls short of the Tesla’s 373-mile figure.

When you do have to plug in, you’ll be thankful for the Turbo GT’s 270kW maximum charging rate, which means a 10-80% top-up takes 18 minutes – assuming you can find a suitably powerful public rapid charger. A 15-minute stop in the Model S can add as much as 180 miles of range, from one of Tesla’s proprietary (and much more ubiquitous) Superchargers.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT rear left static

Prices for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT start from £186,300, making it significantly more expensive than the £161,400 Taycan Turbo S. A Tesla Model S Plaid, meanwhile, will set you back £113,480. However, there’s a catch: the Tesla is only available with left-hand drive.

