2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT revealed

On sale Spring 2024 | Price from £186,300

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is making a beeline for the history books, because it’s already set electric car lap records at two prestigious racetracks. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s also picked up a third title – it’s the most powerful road-going Porsche ever.

But just how powerful? Well, the Turbo GT has even more punch than the erstwhile top-of-the-range Porsche Taycan Turbo S. With launch control engaged, its electric motors can produce up to 1019bhp, while those in the Turbo S offer ‘just’ 938bhp.