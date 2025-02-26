2026 Kia EV2 will be brand’s smallest SUV at £25k

NEW REVIEWS:

On sale 2026 | Price from £25,000 (est)

TikTok and Instagram reels have taken over social media thanks to their ability to pack masses of entertainment into a bitesize package – and the new Kia EV2 will aim to impact the car industry in a similar way, combining small-car proportions with big personality.

Currently in concept form, the EV2 will be the smallest SUV in Kia’s electric car lineup, slotting in just below – you guessed it – the EV3. It’ll take on other city car rivals like the Renault 5 and Mini Cooper E.

While no technical figures have been confirmed yet, the EV2 will be based on the same platform as its stablemates, the EV3, EV6 and EV9. The latter two models benefit from both a single motor and dual motor setup, though given the size of the EV2, it’s likely it’ll be powered by just the one electric motor.

Kia EV2 concept rear three quarter

In terms of range, we expect it’ll officially be able to do upwards of 250 miles, which is around what the R5 and Cooper E can officially achieve.

The EV2 should also receive a fiery GT version in the future, thanks to Kia’s commitment to providing one for all its EV models. For reference, the R5’s hotter sibling, the Alpine A290, packs a maximum of 217bhp – 69bhp more than its quieter counterpart.

Outside, it’ll have a boxy silhouette characteristic of Kia’s other electric models, with thin vertical daytime running lights and some light cladding to give it that chunky small SUV look.

Kia EV2 concept interior

Interestingly, the EV2 will also incorporate rear-hinged back doors for easier access to the rear seats. It will also feature a flat floor for ease of access, LED lighting and vehicle-to-load charging, which means you can power other devices with the car’s battery – a feature more typically seen on larger EVs.

The lower dashboard gets a wireless charging pad and power outlet, and the audio system benefits from some removable speakers, which allow you to move them around inside the car or take them out completely.

The EV2 also gets an interesting tech feature that allows passengers to display text messages on the windows to pedestrians and other road users. 

Kia EV2 concept side

Front leg room should be pretty adjustable thanks to the folding rear bench, which lifts upwards so that you can slide the front seats back should you need to stretch out more.

The EV2 will go on sale in 2026, and it’s expected to be priced at around £25,000. That’s slightly pricier than the Renault 5, which starts at £22,995, though it undercuts the Cooper E and the Vauxhall Corsa Electric by quite a margin.

