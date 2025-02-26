2026 Kia EV2 will be brand’s smallest SUV at £25k

The EV2 should also receive a fiery GT version in the future, thanks to Kia’s commitment to providing one for all its EV models. For reference, the R5’s hotter sibling, the Alpine A290, packs a maximum of 217bhp – 69bhp more than its quieter counterpart. Outside, it’ll have a boxy silhouette characteristic of Kia’s other electric models, with thin vertical daytime running lights and some light cladding to give it that chunky small SUV look.

Interestingly, the EV2 will also incorporate rear-hinged back doors for easier access to the rear seats. It will also feature a flat floor for ease of access, LED lighting and vehicle-to-load charging, which means you can power other devices with the car’s battery – a feature more typically seen on larger EVs. The lower dashboard gets a wireless charging pad and power outlet, and the audio system benefits from some removable speakers, which allow you to move them around inside the car or take them out completely. The EV2 also gets an interesting tech feature that allows passengers to display text messages on the windows to pedestrians and other road users.

Front leg room should be pretty adjustable thanks to the folding rear bench, which lifts upwards so that you can slide the front seats back should you need to stretch out more.