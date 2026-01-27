5 great things to love about the Volkswagen Crafter

#1 Space that works as hard as you do

Open the side door and the Crafter immediately feels built by people who know what it’s like to haul pallets before breakfast. The sliding side door is an unusually wide 1,311mm, so common pallets slot straight in, and the rear doors swing to 180 degrees or – on Commerce Plus models – out to a handy 270 degrees to make loading in tight spots even more versatile.

The load bay itself is vast: in the long-wheelbase Maxi with a super-high roof there’s up to 18.4m³ of volume and 2,196mm of internal height, which means fewer awkward re-stacks and more first-time fits. If you choose front-wheel drive, the floor sits 100mm lower than comparable rear- or all-wheel-drive versions, making step-in and loading that bit easier on your back.

It’s not just about size; it’s about usability. Up to 14 recessed lashing rings help you tie down everything from boilers to band-saws, and there are pre-spaced mounting points every 100mm to bolt shelves and cupboards cleanly. In other words, you can turn the Crafter into a mobile store, workshop or parts van that’s tailored to your trade, then change it again as jobs evolve.

And when the job calls for serious weight, the Crafter rises to it. Braked towing capacity runs up to 3.5 tonnes with the right rear-wheel-drive model, with gross train weights as high as eight tonnes, while payloads extend up to 2,410kg on CR50 derivatives – useful numbers when you need to carry both kit and materials in a single trip.