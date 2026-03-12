Next-generation Volkswagen ID 3 Neo to debut in April with new name
The ID 3 Neo will usher in a new generation of Volkswagen’s first bespoke electric car...
The Volkswagen ID 3 will be rebadged as the ID 3 Neo when it undergoes an extensive facelift next month, which will also bring tweaked styling, new trim specifications and upgraded software.
Indeed, the ID 3 Neo will debut in a few weeks’ time under a new pseudonym, bringing it in line with Volkswagen’s new naming strategy that strays away from the old numbering system – as seen on upcoming models such as the ID Polo and ID Cross.
While the ID 3 Neo doesn’t take on an established nameplate like the ID Polo and ID Cross do, the ‘Neo’ badge does have some history to it – it was the development codename of the ID 3 before it was revealed.
Alongside a new name, the ID 3 Neo will make the switch to Volkswagen’s latest software, which will bring new safety features such as travel assist, a one-pedal driving mode and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing external devices to be charged up using the car’s battery. This software has already been rolled out on the current ID 4, ID 5 and ID 7.
It was originally assumed that the ID 3 would retain its name until it is replaced by the all-electric ID Golf in 2028. However, this new approach will mirror that taken with the ID 4, which is expected to be rebadged as the ID Tiguan when the facelifted version arrives later this year.
We’ll have to wait until April before we can see the new ID 3 Neo, but Volkswagen has unveiled images of a near-production concept car that previews what it will look like on the outside. We can see its styling will be broadly in line with that of the ID Polo and ID Cross, with smooth, rounded edges and an LED lightbar stretching the width of the front bumper.
Inside, it’s expected to mirror the upcoming ID Polo, which has a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, plus a 10.9in digital driver’s display and a 12.9in infotainment screen. It also forgoes the controversial touch-sensitive sliders for the climate and media controls used on other VW models in favour of physical buttons.
Any changes to power options have yet to be announced, but entry-level versions of the ID 4 and ID 5 have recently had their official electric ranges boosted, so the ID 3 Neo could receive the same. For reference, the current ID 3 is available with three battery options and a maximum range of 371 miles.
