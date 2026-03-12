The Volkswagen ID 3 will be rebadged as the ID 3 Neo when it undergoes an extensive facelift next month, which will also bring tweaked styling, new trim specifications and upgraded software.

Indeed, the ID 3 Neo will debut in a few weeks’ time under a new pseudonym, bringing it in line with Volkswagen’s new naming strategy that strays away from the old numbering system – as seen on upcoming models such as the ID Polo and ID Cross.

While the ID 3 Neo doesn’t take on an established nameplate like the ID Polo and ID Cross do, the ‘Neo’ badge does have some history to it – it was the development codename of the ID 3 before it was revealed.