2026 Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review: all-new Polo goes electric

In the case of the ID Polo, we expect prices to begin at around £21,000, making the entry-level ID Polo a very close match in price for the Fiat Grande Panda Electric and Renault 5 (R5). That entry-level version will come with a 37kWh (usable capacity) battery and a 114bhp electric motor powering its front wheels.

You’ll also be able to have the ID Polo with a 133bhp or with 208bhp electric motor and a slightly larger 52kWh (usable capacity) battery. VW has also promised a hot GTI version later down the line. We don’t have many details about that car yet, but we do know that it’ll up the power to 223bhp.

If VW gets this right, it certainly sounds like it could be on to a winner with the ID Polo. Ahead of its official unveiling at the start of 2026, we’ve got behind the wheel of an ID Polo prototype, to see just how things are shaping up.

What’s the VW ID Polo prototype like to drive?

With the 208bhp electric motor equipped, our ID Polo prototype got off the line without hesitation and built pace effortlessly. Indeed, even without an official 0-62mph sprint time to reference, we can confidently say that it’ll make overtaking slower traffic or getting up to motorway speeds really easy.

We suspect that, if you’re interested in the ID Polo, range is more important than outright pace, though. Our car came equipped with the 52kWh (usable capacity) battery, giving it an estimated range of up to 280 miles. That's further than any Fiat Grande Panda Electric or Renault 5 can officially travel, and more impressively, even more than an entry-level VW ID 3.