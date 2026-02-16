Volkswagen has launched a new version of its Multivan designed specifically for those who want to build their own hotel on wheels. Called the Multivan Camper, it's a blank canvas supplied to professional converters to turn into a bespoke vehicle.

By providing a shell that already includes features such as a pop-up roof and swivel front seats, Volkswagen is giving converters a head start in the lengthy process of creating a bespoke campervan. The rear of the vehicle is fully trimmed but otherwise empty, lacking floor coverings or rear seats to minimise waste when the conversion work begins.

The Multivan Camper is based on the long-wheelbase version of the standard Multivan passenger car. It’s available with two familiar engines: the 148 2.0-litre TDI diesel and a more powerful 201bhp eHybrid plug-in hybrid with four-wheel drive. It's the former which is our recommended choice in the regular Multivan.