New Volkswagen Multivan Camper offers a base for campervan converters
New campervan conversion variant of the Volkswagen Multivan is offered with diesel or plug-in hybrid power...
Volkswagen has launched a new version of its Multivan designed specifically for those who want to build their own hotel on wheels. Called the Multivan Camper, it's a blank canvas supplied to professional converters to turn into a bespoke vehicle.
By providing a shell that already includes features such as a pop-up roof and swivel front seats, Volkswagen is giving converters a head start in the lengthy process of creating a bespoke campervan. The rear of the vehicle is fully trimmed but otherwise empty, lacking floor coverings or rear seats to minimise waste when the conversion work begins.
The Multivan Camper is based on the long-wheelbase version of the standard Multivan passenger car. It’s available with two familiar engines: the 148 2.0-litre TDI diesel and a more powerful 201bhp eHybrid plug-in hybrid with four-wheel drive. It's the former which is our recommended choice in the regular Multivan.
Because it’s based on the Multivan – which uses the same underpinnings as a VW Golf – the Multivan Camper should avoid the clunky, commercial feel of many van-based rivals. In our road test of the standard Multivan, we found it to be much more sophisticated to drive than the Ford Tourneo Custom, with a ride that handles potholes far better than the hefty Mercedes V-Class.
While the rear of the Multivan Camper is empty, the shell offers 4053 litres of capacity behind the front seats. This creates a massive space measuring more than 2.6 metres in length, which is more than enough room for converters to fit kitchens, beds, and storage units as they desire.
The interior also features the same 10-inch touchscreen found in the standard car, as well as the kind of high-set driving position campervan drivers will like. Converters can also order extras such as three-zone climate cntrol, heated front seats and sat-nav as desired.
Prices for the Multivan Camper start at £52,680 for the diesel and £60,870 for the eHybrid, inclusive of VAT, but it’s worth noting that price does not include the cost of converting the vehicle into a fully-fledged campervan. Conversions can typically add thousands to the final purchase price of the vehicle.
It’s worth noting that this Multivan Camper base is different to the Multivan-based Volkswagen California. That campervan is Volkswagen's in-house effort at producing a campervan, and we found it to be decent to drive and having a well thought out interior, but rather fiddly controls.
