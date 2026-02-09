Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida long-term test: report 7
Our chief photographer wanted an economical car that he'd enjoy racking up miles in, and that won't shirk a bit of hard work...
The car Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if this small SUV is as practical and easy to live with as it is full of Italian brio
Needs to Be comfortable on motorway trips, entertaining on country roads, frugal everywhere and practical all the time
Mileage 9,787 List price £27,895 Best Price £27,499 Price as tested £33,295 Official economy 57.6mpg Test economy 47.0mpg
26 January 2026 – Getting into character
Cosplay is one world I’ve never set foot in, but I understand why you might want to adopt the costume, mindset and attitude of somebody else, either real or fictional, and live as them for a while. Whether for escapism, fantasy or mere entertainment. If you want to be Spiderman, be Spiderman. You can be Alf Johnson again tomorrow. But is my Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida really an Alfa Romeo, or is it just dressing up as one?
As the end of my time with the Junior grows near, I find myself pondering this existential question. Beneath its skin, the Junior shares its skeleton and vital organs with several other models from the huge Stellantis group, including the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka. They all major on different things, but are dynamically distant from the promises that Alfa Romeo’s motorsport-heavy heritage make. After all, Alfa Romeo is a brand that enthusiasts go all misty eyed about; no other Stellantis brand makes anything as fun to drive as the Alfa Romeo Giulia executive car or Stelvio family SUV.
So is the Junior a real Alfa Romeo? Well, if I’d thought about it on my first encounter, I might have thought it was trying a bit too hard. Yes, on the outside, the Alfa Romeo suits the Junior's curves perfectly; nothing looks out of proportion. But there are an awful lot of Alfa Romeo badges scattered around. There are nine on the outside, and – if you include those on the digital screens, that number rises to 13. It's like it's saying "I really am an Alfa, honest".
All those badges jar somewhat with the fact that plenty of bits inside, including the drive selector, infotainment screen, air-con controls and steering column stalks are the same as they are in a Vauxhall Mokka. Perfectly functional, but… ordinary. Should an Alfa Romeo’s controls feel the same as those in a Vauxhall?
Well, perhaps not. But then again, the Junior doesn’t drive like a Mokka. Somehow, Alfa Romeo waved its magic wand at the underpinnings it had to work with, and created a genuinely great-handling car. The steering is satisfyingly weighty and feels connected with the road, there’s lots of grip from the tyres and very little body lean. It’s a pleasure to drive – just like an Alfa Romeo should be. If cosplay is always this much fun, count me in.
