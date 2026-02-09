Why it’s here To find out if this small SUV is as practical and easy to live with as it is full of Italian brio

Mileage 9,787 List price £27,895 Best Price £27,499 Price as tested £33,295 Official economy 57.6mpg Test economy 47.0mpg

26 January 2026 – Getting into character

Cosplay is one world I’ve never set foot in, but I understand why you might want to adopt the costume, mindset and attitude of somebody else, either real or fictional, and live as them for a while. Whether for escapism, fantasy or mere entertainment. If you want to be Spiderman, be Spiderman. You can be Alf Johnson again tomorrow. But is my Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida really an Alfa Romeo, or is it just dressing up as one?

As the end of my time with the Junior grows near, I find myself pondering this existential question. Beneath its skin, the Junior shares its skeleton and vital organs with several other models from the huge Stellantis group, including the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka. They all major on different things, but are dynamically distant from the promises that Alfa Romeo’s motorsport-heavy heritage make. After all, Alfa Romeo is a brand that enthusiasts go all misty eyed about; no other Stellantis brand makes anything as fun to drive as the Alfa Romeo Giulia executive car or Stelvio family SUV.