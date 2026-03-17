The original A2 was designed to major on efficiency, thanks to lightweight aluminium materials and an aerodynamic bodystyle. Audi has confirmed the upcoming A2 e-tron will continue in the original’s footsteps, so we can likely expect a long electric range. For reference, the current ID 3 manages up to 352 miles on a single charge, which means an official figure of more than 400 miles isn’t off the table for the new A2 e-tron — substantially more than the Kia EV3. We’ll have to wait for its full reveal to know of any official technical details, though.

That square ‘one-box’ stance should endow it with decent practicality to steal attention from the Skoda Elroq and any retro-inspired styling could launch it into battle with the cheaper Renault 4.

There’s no work on the interior yet, but we expect most controls will be operated via a touchscreen infotainment system similar to that of the ID 3. Happily, recent improvements to that car’s system have made it more responsive, but Audi shows few signs of reintroducing physical controls.

Expected to serve as an indirect replacement for the outgoing Audi A1, the A2 e-tron will be produced at the firm’s Ingolstadt factory. Pricing is a long way from being revealed, but according to our sister title Autocar, it’s tipped to start at less than £30,000.