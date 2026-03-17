Audi A2 to return as entry-level electric car in 2026
Audi is reviving the A2 badge with the arrival of a new entry-level EV later this year...
- Prices expected to start at less than £30,000
- Official reveal in Autumn 2026
- Aerodynamic shape influenced by the original A2
- Will share tech with Volkswagen ID 3
The Audi A2 nameplate will return this year as a small electric car that will act as the entry point to Audi’s EV lineup.
The German firm today (17 March) unveiled a preview image (below) of the new model for the first time, teasing its silhouette ahead of its full reveal this autumn. Our artist’s rendering at the top of this page shows what we think the new A2 e-tron could look like.
Produced from 1999 to 2005, the original A2 was a small hatchback with some unique MPV-esque styling cues – and the new A2 e-tron is expected to carry over some of those elements onto a more modern, chunky design.
The new EV will likely use the same MEB+ underpinnings as the Volkswagen ID 3, which is due to be updated this year as the ID 3 Neo. Technical details have yet to be revealed, but the A2 e-tron could receive the same 58kWh, 77kWh and 79kWh battery options available in the ID 3, as well as the upgrades that car will benefit from later this year.
The original A2 was designed to major on efficiency, thanks to lightweight aluminium materials and an aerodynamic bodystyle. Audi has confirmed the upcoming A2 e-tron will continue in the original’s footsteps, so we can likely expect a long electric range. For reference, the current ID 3 manages up to 352 miles on a single charge, which means an official figure of more than 400 miles isn’t off the table for the new A2 e-tron — substantially more than the Kia EV3. We’ll have to wait for its full reveal to know of any official technical details, though.
That square ‘one-box’ stance should endow it with decent practicality to steal attention from the Skoda Elroq and any retro-inspired styling could launch it into battle with the cheaper Renault 4.
There’s no work on the interior yet, but we expect most controls will be operated via a touchscreen infotainment system similar to that of the ID 3. Happily, recent improvements to that car’s system have made it more responsive, but Audi shows few signs of reintroducing physical controls.
Expected to serve as an indirect replacement for the outgoing Audi A1, the A2 e-tron will be produced at the firm’s Ingolstadt factory. Pricing is a long way from being revealed, but according to our sister title Autocar, it’s tipped to start at less than £30,000.
The A2 e-tron will later be joined by the upcoming Audi Q9: a luxury six- or seven-seat SUV that will sit at the top end of Audi’s lineup.
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