Best bike racks 2025 – the best tow-bar solutions to carry your bike

Also decide how many bikes you want to carry at once. We tested carriers capable of accepting two bikes but each are available in larger variants, some capable of carrying up to four bikes. However, bear in mind that racks capable of carrying more than two e-bikes are uncommon.

A rack that can fold is useful, particularly when you want to remove it while you’re off cycling and store it safely within the vehicle.

For racks that include extended lights to replicate the vehicle indicators, driving lights and brake lights, make sure you have the appropriate connector. Many modern racks will come with 13-pin electrics but if your vehicle has the older, 7-pin electrics, you may need an adapter if it doesn't come included with the rack itself.

You’ll also need a separate number plate to fit to platform racks, as the bikes will obscure the vehicle’s lights. If you choose a hanging rack, you may also need a lightboard to replicate the vehicle’s rear lights. Remember, if you are buying an extra numberplate, you’ll need your vehicle’s V5 document and your driving licence for ID.

Also clean any grease off your towbar; most modern caravan hitches don't require grease, but even a coating of light oil can affect the grip a rack can generate. A proprietary brake cleaning spray will remove any residue.

Finally, when the rack and cycles are fitted to the vehicle, remember they are there. You don't need to drive extra slowly, but remember the additional overhang at the back of the vehicle. You should stop a few moments after setting off to double-check everything – the hitch fitting, tyres straps and overall securing straps – are all still tight and haven't moved.