Best small electric cars in 2024 - and the one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?...
You might have to go big or go home, but going small with an electric car can save you a bundle. Like other electric cars, smaller models offer significant savings 0n running costs if you can charge them up at home, while the best also offer a competitive range and, despite their size, enough space for your family and the weekly shop.
We classify small electric cars as being models which don't measure more than 4500mm in length. That means some big-selling electric cars, such as the Tesla Model 3 or Volkswagen ID 4, don't qualify to be here because they are too large. We've covered the best electric cars and the best electric SUVs in separate stories.
Here, we've listed the 10 small electric cars which deserve to be on your shortlist, plus we've named the small electric car you should avoid at all costs.
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Best small SUVs 2024 and the one to avoid – tried and tested
Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which one we'd avoid
MG 4 XPower long term test
The MG 4 offers great value in cheaper guises, but this XPower version promises to add hot hatch fun to the mix. We're living with one to see if it delivers