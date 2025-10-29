The Best used coupés you can buy

Best used coupés

A sleek and stylish coupé will always be a desirable commodity. It's the kind of car you see on film posters and in pretentious fragrance ads. The best coupés exude class, elegance and athleticism – and, as a result, car makers tend to charge you a packet.

The used car market is a slightly different story. With age comes lower prices, and this category is no exception. In other words, you can pick up a sleek and swoopy secondhand model for the price of a sensible new family hatchback.

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites, in both two-door and four or five-door forms. Click on the links under each review, and you can even buy one of the cars via our online used car classifieds site.

