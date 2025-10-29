Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The Best used coupés you can buy
The Best used coupés you can buy

Those interested in coupés that don't cost a fortune to buy or run, look no further. All these used options are good to drive and great value for money too...

Mark Pearson
Published29 October 2025
Best used coupés
Best coupes 2021
Used Volkswagen Arteon 2017-present front cornering
Used Volkswagen Arteon 2017-present interior
Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe front
Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe dash
Used Audi A7 2018-2024 front
Used Audi A7 2018-2024 dash
Used Mercedes CLA 2019-2025 nose cornering
Used Mercedes CLA 2019-2025 interior
Used Audi A5 Coupé front cornering
Used Audi A5 Coupé interior
Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2016-2023 front
Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2016-2023 dash
Used BMW 2 Series Coupé 2022-present front cornering white
Used BMW 2 Series Coupé 2022-present interior dashboard
Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2014-2022 front side
Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2014-2022 dash
Used Audi TT Coupe 2014-2024 front
Used Audi TT Coupe 2014-2024 steering wheel
Used BMW 4 Series Coupé 2021-present front driving
Used BMW 4 Series 2021-present interior
Image 1 of 21

A sleek and stylish coupé will always be a desirable commodity. It's the kind of car you see on film posters and in pretentious fragrance ads. The best coupés exude class, elegance and athleticism – and, as a result, car makers tend to charge you a packet.

The used car market is a slightly different story. With age comes lower prices, and this category is no exception. In other words, you can pick up a sleek and swoopy secondhand model for the price of a sensible new family hatchback.

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites, in both two-door and four or five-door forms. Click on the links under each review, and you can even buy one of the cars via our online used car classifieds site. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

