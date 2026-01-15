Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Best used family cars for less than £10,000
slideshow

Have you got £10,000 to spend on a used family car? You might be surprised to find out what you can afford...

George Hill
Published15 January 2026
Kia Ceed
Kia Ceed interior
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present front cornering silver
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present interior dashboard
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 front
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 dash
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Used Ford Focus 2018-present front action
Used Ford Focus 2018-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present front - red
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Used Lexus CT 11-present
Image 1 of 22

The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or maybe a pram in the boot.

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000. Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver.

