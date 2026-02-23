Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

slideshow

Best used family SUVs for less than £10,000

You can put a practical and desirable family SUV on your driveway for less than £10,000 if you buy used, but which one should you choose? Here are our top 10 favourites...

Mark Pearson
Published23 February 2026
Nissan Qashqai, Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq
Used Skoda Yeti 09-17 front
Used Skoda Yeti 09-17 dash
Used Kia Sportage 16-21 front
Used Kia Sportage 2016-2021 steering wheel
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 dash
Renault Kadjar front cornering
Renault Kadjar dash
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present) front
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present) dash
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 front
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 dash
Used Dacia Duster 2018-2024 front cornering orange
Used Dacia Duster 2018-2024 interior dashboard
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 front
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 dash
Used Seat Ateca 2022 front cornering
Used Seat Ateca dashboard
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present front cornering
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present interior dashboard
Thanks to the popularity of family SUVs there's now more choice than ever on the second-hand car market, even if your budget is limited to a maximum of just £10,000.

But with so much on offer, which ones should you go for? To help you decide, we've collated a list of our top 10 favourites. We've even linked them to our used cars classified site so if you're tempted by one of our 10 you could actually put it on your driveway. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

