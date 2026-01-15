Hmm... there's a definite pattern emerging here. Yes, it’s another Volvo model leading the way when it comes to the standard of its interior. And we make no apologies for these selections, especially in this category. While its Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz rivals have all gone downhill (in places) in terms of quality and user- friendliness, the XC60 ’s interior still looks and feels like that of a far more expensive luxury car.

In range-topping Ultra trim, perforated Nappa leather (or a premium textile) covers the XC60’s seats, with the front pair being heated and ventilated and coming with a massage function. Liberal use of natural wood and metal trims lends the interior a warm, polished feel, while a crystal gear selector and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system add touches of opulence. Meanwhile, the seats themselves are exceptionally comfortable and space is plentiful.

The XC60 may be a bit uninspiring to drive and not as broadly talented as the similar-priced Land Rover Defender, but, like its EX30, EX40 and XC40 stablemates elsewhere in our awards extravaganza, it shows that the Swedes really are the masters of interior design.