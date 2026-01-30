Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000
Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000

Some of the most spacious and desirable family SUVs around can now be had used for less than £20,000. Here we count down our top 10 used favourites...

Mark Pearson
Published30 January 2026
Family SUVs compilation image
Used Nissan Qashqai 2021-present nose
Used Nissan Qashqai 2021-present dashboard
Used Kia Sportage 16-21 front
Used Kia Sportage 2016-2021 steering wheel
Used Hyundai Tucson 2021-present front cornering
Used Hyundai Tucson 2021-present interior dashboard
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 front
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 dash
Used Volkswagen Tiguan 16-24 front
Used Volkswagen Tiguan 16-24 dash
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 front
Used BMW X1 2015-2022 dash
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present interior
Used Seat Ateca 2022 front cornering
Used Seat Ateca dashboard
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present front cornering
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present interior dashboard
Used Mazda CX-5 2017-present front cornering
Used Mazda CX-5 2017-present dashboard
Buying a used family SUV needn’t cost you the earth. In fact, you can buy examples often only a year or two old for less than £20,000, and these highly practical cars now make a huge amount of financial sense as a secondhand purchase.

Most of these SUVs have the raised-up driving position and chunky looks that buyers love, as well as large boots and flexible interiors. However, there are so many to choose from that finding the right car for you can be bewildering.

That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite family-sized SUVs for less than £20,000.

