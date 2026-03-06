Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used SUVs for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £10,000

You don't need a big budget to get a desirable, family-friendly SUV. Here we count down the top 10 you can buy used for less than £10,000...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published06 March 2026
Best used SUVs for less than £10,000
Used SUVs for £10k
Renault Kadjar front cornering
Renault Kadjar dash
Used Kia Sportage 16-21 front
Used Kia Sportage 2016-2021 steering wheel
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
New Hyundai Kona & Volkswagen T-Roc vs Seat Arona
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present front
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present dash
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 dash
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present) front
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present) dash
Used Skoda Kamiq 2019-present front cornering
Used Skoda Kamiq 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Dacia Duster 2018 - present front corner
Used Dacia Duster 2018 - present dash
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 front
Used Peugeot 3008 2017-2024 dash
Used Seat Ateca 2022 front cornering
Used Seat Ateca dashboard
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Image 1 of 22

So you fancy the on-trend practicality of an SUV but can't commit to a huge spend? Don't worry, there are still many used examples to choose from at surprisingly modest prices. Here, we’ve picked out 10 SUVs of varying sizes that we think will fit a variety of different bills, all for an upper price limit of £10,000.

You can choose from SUVs both big and small, depending on your needs, but whatever the dimensions there are many qualities that all these cars share, including a spacious and versatile interior and a relaxing drive.

Our top team of used car testers have been on the case and if you want to know which car they rate above all others read on. Click on the links below each review and you can even put one of the cars on your driveway.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Most-reliable-family-suvs-toyota_rav4_honda_cr-v_mazda_cx-5
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family SUVs

BYD Seal U front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U from £258 per month

Mitsubishi L200 front driving
News

New Mitsubishi L200 pick-up to cost £36k when brand returns to UK

Dacia Bigster off roading
News

Dacia Bigster and Duster gain new four-wheel-drive hybrid power options

Lepas L8 front static
News

New Lepas L8 family SUV to lead brand's arrival in UK

Nissan Qashqai, Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq
Slideshow

Best used family SUVs for less than £10,000

Also consider