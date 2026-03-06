Best used SUVs for less than £10,000

So you fancy the on-trend practicality of an SUV but can't commit to a huge spend? Don't worry, there are still many used examples to choose from at surprisingly modest prices. Here, we’ve picked out 10 SUVs of varying sizes that we think will fit a variety of different bills, all for an upper price limit of £10,000.

You can choose from SUVs both big and small, depending on your needs, but whatever the dimensions there are many qualities that all these cars share, including a spacious and versatile interior and a relaxing drive.

Our top team of used car testers have been on the case and if you want to know which car they rate above all others read on. Click on the links below each review and you can even put one of the cars on your driveway.

