With other fuel options available in international markets, we shouldn't be surprised if the L8 receives all-electric and pure-petrol variants in the future.

Inside, the L8 gets similar styling to its Jaecoo sibling, with a portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen, a digital driver's display behind the wheel and wireless smartphone charging. However, the Lepas model looks like it benefits from some more physical buttons.

The L8 will go on sale in autumn. While prices haven't yet been confirmed, we'd expect them to undercut family SUV rivals like the Sportage and CX-5 – meaning it could start at less than £30,000.

Further offerings from the brand haven't been revealed yet, but our sister title Autocar previously reported that Lepas will bring its L4 and L6 SUVs here initially, both of which are closely related to the Jaecoo 5, Omoda 5 and Omoda 7. The L4 is pitched as a Dacia Duster-sized small SUV while the L6 will be slightly larger, with both expected to use combustion, plug-in-hybrid and fully-electric power options.