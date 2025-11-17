Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Mitsubishi plots return to the UK next year
Mitsubishi plots return to the UK next year

Japanese brand is to return to the UK market for the first time since 2021...

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept
Stuart Milne
Updated17 November 2025

Mitsubishi, the Japanese car maker responsible for models such as the Shogun SUV and Lancer Evolution performance car, is to make a surprise return to the UK.

In 2020, the firm announced it was pulling out of the European market, and its final models left its UK showrooms the following year.

Following today's announcement, its cars will be imported by Midlands-based International Motors, which is responsible for the sales and servicing of GWM, Isuzu and Subaru models in the UK.

Mitsubishi will draw models from its global line-up, and will focus on four-wheel drive models, but there’s no word yet on which models these will be, nor specifications or pricing. However, it’s likely that the range will be based around the Eclipse Cross and Outlander – both family SUVs with plug-in hybrid power.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2021 front

The L200 pickup is also likely to return as it was traditionally among the firm’s most popular models in the UK.

With an emphasis on four-wheel drive, it seems unlikely the slow-selling ASX or Mirage will make a return.

Despite ending its sales operations in 2021, Mitsubishi still supports a network of more than 100 service and repair centres, and is in the process of appointing a number of new dealerships. It’s possible some of these may already sell GWM, Isuzu or Subaru models.

Mitsubishi’s European boss, Frank Krol, said: “Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive, and much more. We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.

