Mitsubishi plots return to the UK next year

Mitsubishi, the Japanese car maker responsible for models such as the Shogun SUV and Lancer Evolution performance car, is to make a surprise return to the UK.

In 2020, the firm announced it was pulling out of the European market, and its final models left its UK showrooms the following year.

Following today's announcement, its cars will be imported by Midlands-based International Motors, which is responsible for the sales and servicing of GWM, Isuzu and Subaru models in the UK.