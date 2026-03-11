The Most reliable family SUVs - and the Least
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable family SUVs in the UK...
Family SUVs are the most popular type of car for those with children because they're roomy, packed with practical features and relatively affordable. There's a huge range of family SUVs to choose from, ranging from the budget-conscious Citroën C5 Aircross to the luxurious Range Rover Evoque. Whichever you choose you'll get lots of family-friendly features and a lofty driving position.
The good news for buyers is that family SUVs are generally a reliable bunch, scoring an average of 93.4% in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey (conducted in association with MotorEasy) and 92.6% last year. Hybrid and petrol family SUVs have become more popular than those with diesel engines, and they're a good bet because they're often the most dependable.
Read on to find out more about the reliability ratings for family SUVs aged up to five years old.
The What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now
