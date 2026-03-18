On sale Summer 2026 Price from £29,195

The Jaecoo 7 is now available as a full hybrid, thanks to a new variant that will arrive as an alternative to the SHS-P plug-in hybrid system.

Dubbed the SHS-H (which stands for Super Hybrid System - Hybrid), the set-up combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small battery and electric motor, delivering a total of 221bhp. With that power, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3sec – which is around half a second longer than it takes the full hybrid Kia Sportage.