Jaecoo 7 gains new 221bhp full hybrid power option for less than £30k
Hybrid variant of top-selling SUV will act as the entry-point into the range...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £29,195
The Jaecoo 7 is now available as a full hybrid, thanks to a new variant that will arrive as an alternative to the SHS-P plug-in hybrid system.
Dubbed the SHS-H (which stands for Super Hybrid System - Hybrid), the set-up combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small battery and electric motor, delivering a total of 221bhp. With that power, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3sec – which is around half a second longer than it takes the full hybrid Kia Sportage.
Official 'combined' economy figures, which indicate the overall average fuel consumption, haven’t yet been revealed but the Jaecoo 7 recorded 53mpg in the ‘extra-urban’ portion (outside of the city) of its WLTP fuel economy testing.
Two trim levels are available: Pure and Deluxe. Entry-level Pure trim comes with dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a tweed cloth interior and a 13.2in infotainment touchscreen equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among other kit.
Stepping up to Deluxe gets you eco-leather upholstery inside, an eight-speaker sound system (instead of the six-speaker setup found in base models) and a larger 14.8in infotainment touchscreen.
The new Jaecoo 7 SHS-H will act as the entry-point into the range, starting at £29,195. At that price, it undercuts the petrol variant and the rival Kia Sportage hybrid, which starts at £34,475.
Jaecoo has also introduced a new Black Luxury trim to the plug-in hybrid 7 (pictured above), featuring – as you might have guessed – all-black styling throughout the exterior and interior. It’s priced from £36,500. Orders for both the new hybrid variant and Black Luxury models will open in May.
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