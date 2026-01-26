Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Best used hot hatches for less than £20,000
Best used hot hatches for less than £20,000

A budget of £20,000 could buy you a sensible family car, or you could inject some excitement into your life with one of these 10 used hot hatches...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published26 January 2026
Used Audi S3 Sportback front
Audi S3
Used Mini Hatchback 2014-2024 front cornering
Used Mini Hatchback 2014-2024 dashboard
Used Hyundai i20N 2021-present front cornering
Used Hyundai i20N 2021-2024 dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2020 front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2020 dashboard
Hyundai i30N
Used Hyundai i30N 2018-2024 interior
Used Volkswagen Golf R 2016-2020 front cornering
Used Volkswagen Golf R 2016-2020 interior
Used BMW M140i 2016-2019 front cornering
Used BMW M140i 2016-2019 interior
Used Ford Fiesta ST 2018-2024 front cornering
Used Ford Fiesta ST 2018-2024 interior
Used Honda Civic Type R (2017-present)
Honda Civic Type R interior
Renault Megane RS
Renault Megane RS - interior
In the world of hot hatches, a budget of £20,000 is enough to get you into some seriously cool used performance machines. For less than the cost of a sensible Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf you could buy a hot hatch that’s only a few years old, produces two-and-a-half times as much power and can accelerate from 0-62mph in half the time.

So, settle back and enjoy our list of the top 10 best used hot hatches currently available. Some are stealthy and sophisticated speed demons, others are more hardcore track day weapons, and a few are inexpensive and just plain fun. It’s a varied list, but that just means there’s something to suit all tastes.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

