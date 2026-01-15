If you were to place the Mercedes-AMG A45 on the Scoville scale (the unit used to measure spice), it’d probably sit right up with Pepper X, the current record holder and 2.7 million Scovilles hotter than the next-spiciest pepper. Yes, it truly puts the ‘hot’ in ‘hot hatch’.

With 416bhp from a 2.0-litre engine, the A45 crushes you into your seat when you floor the accelerator pedal, getting from 0-62mph at a pace that would have threatened supercars not too long ago.