The best used SUVs you can buy
The best used SUVs you can buy

From cheap and cheerful small SUVs to lavish seven-seater ones, the used market has them all. Here are our top 10 used SUV recommendations...

Oliver Young
Published04 September 2024
Used MercedesEQC 2019-present front cornering
Used Mercedes EQC 2019-present interior
Used Seat Arona 2018-present front three-quarters driving
Used Seat Arona 2018-present dashboard
Blue Skoda Enyaq front cornering
Skoda Enyaq interior front seats
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 front cornering
Kia e-Niro 150kW First Edition - interior
Volvo XC90 exterior
Volvo XC90 interior
Used Audi Q7 2015-present front cornering
Used Audi Q7 vs Lexus RX
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present front cornering
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present interior dashboard
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present interior
The 2008 superhero film Iron Man gave birth one of the most popular media franchises of all time. Marvel's cinematic universe has grossed more than 24 billion pounds, with the big earner being 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Funny thing is that SUVs have followed a similar path.

In 2007, we got the Nissan Qashqai – a model so popular it began spawning rival after rival, as well as smaller and larger alternatives. The SUV space expanded exponentially in the years that followed, before, in 2019, the Ford Puma arrived: it currently stands as the best-selling new car – let alone SUV – in the UK. 

In the end(game), we're left with a massive SUV market in 2024 – and that goes for both new and used sides of the coin. For this list, we're focusing on the top 10 used SUVs, helping you sift through the vast sea of options in the classifieds. All of these models can be found via our used car buying pages, too.  

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

used top 10
Also consider

