The best used SUVs you can buy

Best used SUVs

Image 1 of 21

The 2008 superhero film Iron Man gave birth one of the most popular media franchises of all time. Marvel's cinematic universe has grossed more than 24 billion pounds, with the big earner being 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Funny thing is that SUVs have followed a similar path.

In 2007, we got the Nissan Qashqai – a model so popular it began spawning rival after rival, as well as smaller and larger alternatives. The SUV space expanded exponentially in the years that followed, before, in 2019, the Ford Puma arrived: it currently stands as the best-selling new car – let alone SUV – in the UK.

In the end(game), we're left with a massive SUV market in 2024 – and that goes for both new and used sides of the coin. For this list, we're focusing on the top 10 used SUVs, helping you sift through the vast sea of options in the classifieds. All of these models can be found via our used car buying pages, too.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile