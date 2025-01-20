Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best electric sports SUV
If you’d really like to be driving a sports car but can’t compromise on practicality, a sports SUV is just the ticket. The best are fun to drive, with scintillating pace and agile handling...
Porsche Macan Electric Turbo
With the petrol-powered Porsche Cayenne Coupé abusing physics in a way that would make Sir Isaac Newton very cross indeed, it’s no surprise that its more compact electric stablemate should be incredibly capable.
Every Macan Electric is great to drive; despite being heavier, the battery-motivated version actually feels more alert and agile in corners than any petrol-powered Macan. But if you want to do things properly (and why wouldn’t you?), you need to go for the Turbo version, which has no fewer than three electric motors, four-wheel drive and a grand total of 620bhp.
The fact that this teleports you to 62mph in a pulverising 3.3sec is only part of the story. Just as important is that you get a system called Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and this endows the Turbo with even more balletic capabilities.
Where it’s safe to do so, this sports SUV is nearly as playful as a Mercedes-AMG A45 hot hatch – but, of course, even faster. And with an official range of 367 miles, you’ll be grinning for a fair while before it’s time to replenish its battery.
That the Macan is upstaged only by the even more exciting Cayenne is quite a coup.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here