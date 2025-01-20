Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best electric sports SUV

With the petrol-powered Porsche Cayenne Coupé abusing physics in a way that would make Sir Isaac Newton very cross indeed, it’s no surprise that its more compact electric stablemate should be incredibly capable.

Every Macan Electric is great to drive; despite being heavier, the battery-motivated version actually feels more alert and agile in corners than any petrol-powered Macan. But if you want to do things properly (and why wouldn’t you?), you need to go for the Turbo version, which has no fewer than three electric motors, four-wheel drive and a grand total of 620bhp.