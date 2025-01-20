Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best family electric SUV to drive
This class embraces a useable driving range and fast charging tech, but the best must also be hugely practical and loaded with great tech...
Porsche Macan Electric RWD
If you want a full-on sports SUV that’s electric but prioritises performance and agility above everything else, we’d recommend you skip straight to our Porsche Macan and search for the bits about the Turbo. However, while the entry-level rear-wheel-drive model isn’t as fast or focused, it’s still good fun to drive – and considerably more affordable.
Its inherent poise encourages you to indulge in its playful side in a way that is simply not possible in a Lotus Eletre or Polestar 4. And while it can’t pin you back in your seat like the fastest versions of those cars (or the Macan Turbo), 0-62mph in 5.7sec is hardly slow.
Add in fast charging (a 10- 80% top-up can take as little as 21 minutes) and the best official range of any Macan Electric (a whopping 398 miles) and we reckon the rear-wheel-drive model will suit more people more of the time.
There’s just one caveat: we’d strongly recommend adding the optional air suspension and four-wheel steering. The former smooths out the ride, while the latter gives the Macan Electric a dexterity that belies its generous proportions. At £3509 in total, they’re not cheap, but they’re worth every penny.
