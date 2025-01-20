Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best family electric SUV to drive

If you want a full-on sports SUV that’s electric but prioritises performance and agility above everything else, we’d recommend you skip straight to our Porsche Macan and search for the bits about the Turbo. However, while the entry-level rear-wheel-drive model isn’t as fast or focused, it’s still good fun to drive – and considerably more affordable.

Its inherent poise encourages you to indulge in its playful side in a way that is simply not possible in a Lotus Eletre or Polestar 4. And while it can’t pin you back in your seat like the fastest versions of those cars (or the Macan Turbo), 0-62mph in 5.7sec is hardly slow.