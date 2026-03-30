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Best used family cars for less than £10,000
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Best used family cars for less than £10,000

Have you got £10,000 to spend on a used family car? You might be surprised to find out what you can afford...

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by
Oliver Young
Published30 March 2026
Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000
Used Kia Ceed 2018-2026 front
Used Kia Ceed 2018-2026 interior
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present front cornering silver
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present interior dashboard
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 front
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 dash
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Used Ford Focus 2018-present front action
Used Ford Focus 2018-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present front - red
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Lexus CT front three quarters
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The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or maybe a pram in the boot.  

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new class and size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000. Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver. 

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