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Best used large SUVs for less than £20,000
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Best used large SUVs for less than £20,000

Not all large SUVs cost a fortune. There are some excellent examples out there for very reasonable money on the used market. Here are 10 of our favourites...

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by
Mark Pearson
Published15 March 2026
Best used large SUVs for less than £20,000
Best large SUVs 2022
Used Kia Sorento 15 -present
Used Kia Sorento 15 -present
Used Citroen C5 Aircross 2019-present front driving red
Used Citroen C5 Aircross 2019-present dashboard
Used Volvo XC60 2017-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC60 2017-present interior
Used Ford Kuga 2020-present front left tracking
Used Ford Kuga 2020-present dashboard
Used BMW X3 front
Used BMW X3 dash
Kia EV6 2023 nose
Kia EV6 dashboard
Used Skoda Kodiaq 2017-2024 front
Used Skoda Kodiaq 2017-2024 dashboard
Used Audi Q5 2017-present front driving
Used Audi Q5 17-present interior
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering blue
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present interior dashboard
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
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Practicality, refinement, ruggedness: there are many reasons why large SUVs have taken off in popularity in recent years. It's one of the most desirable classes around, as well as tending to be a pricey one. 

But don't panic. You see, you can save a hefty sum of money by buying a large SUV used instead of new. There are plenty of fantastic candidates for your consideration, so we've put together 10 of our favourites that are available for less than £20,000. 

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