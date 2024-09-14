Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)

The Volvo XC40 might be a few years old now but this family SUV still feels fresh today – it's certainly still as popular as ever, both new and used.

The reasons for its popularity are simple. It's very refined and well-rounded, with a plush, spacious interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of engines to choose from – the range is incredibly varied, from petrol and diesel engines to electric options. The thing that seals its position in first, though, is the fact it's a bargain, with many excellent examples available for much less than our chosen budget here. Good ones can be had for less than £16,000.

"I've driven much larger, more expensive Volvos SUVs and the XC40 is barely any less luxurious. It's a remarkably good car." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2022 Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 Momentum, 13,000 miles, £21,000

