Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
Some of the most spacious and desirable SUVs around can now be had for very reasonable money. Here are 10 of the best...
Buying a used SUV large enough for the whole family needn’t cost you the earth. Some of the most desirable SUVs are now cheap enough to make huge financial sense as a second-hand purchase.
Nowadays, it’s possible to buy a very solid and nearly-new example of many of the more popular models for less than £25,000. Most of these will have large boots, some will be electric or hybrid-powered and some will have seven seats, too.
However, there are so many to choose from for this sort of cash that finding the right car for you can be bewildering. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite SUVs for less than £25,000.
Our pick: 2.0 B3P Plus Dark 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Stylish interior
- Comprehensive safety kit
- Supple ride on most versions
Weaknesses
- Fiddly infotainment
- Lacks flexible rear-seat arrangement
- Some reliability reports were a little mixed
The Volvo XC40 might be a few years old now but this family SUV still feels fresh today – it's certainly still as popular as ever, both new and used.
The reasons for its popularity are simple. It's very refined and well-rounded, with a plush, spacious interior, a comfortable ride and plenty of engines to choose from – the range is incredibly varied, from petrol and diesel engines to electric options. The thing that seals its position in first, though, is the fact it's a bargain, with many excellent examples available for much less than our chosen budget here. Good ones can be had for less than £16,000.
"I've driven much larger, more expensive Volvos SUVs and the XC40 is barely any less luxurious. It's a remarkably good car." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2022 Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 Momentum, 13,000 miles, £21,000
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Large boot
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Hybrid and plug-in hybrid are a tad expensive
- Auto gearboxes not the slickest
- Rear head room with panoramic roof not the best
The Kia Sportage delivers what families demand from a mid-sized SUV. Passengers of all ages and sizes can fit comfortably in the front and back seats, plus the boot is vast and you can fold the back seats in a useful 40/20/40 configuration. The Sportage also has a lofty driving position that gives you a great view ahead.
There are fuel-sipping hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available, but even the entry-level 1.6-litre petrol model is a good performer, offering affordable running costs and strong performance. Add in smart looks, a comfortable ride and eager handling and you've got a very pleasing SUV.
"The Sportage can cater for my family of four easily and, what's more, I'm left with space and practicality to spare." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2023 Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3, 11,000 miles, £23,500
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 ST-Line DCT 5dr
Strengths
- Excellent to drive
- Practical, flexible boot
- Quick and economical
Weaknesses
- Passenger space isn’t outstanding
- Reliability isn’t rock-solid
- Visibility could be better
The Ford Puma earned our overall What Car? Car of the Year award back in 2020. The recipe is simply brilliant: you take the tried-and-tested Ford Fiesta as the basis, retain the super-sharp, fun driving experience and add a higher driving position and an extra layer of practicality.
This small SUV can fit six carry-on-sized suitcases in its main boot compartment and, for reference, that's one more than the Fiesta can manage. The Puma has a trick up its sleeve, too. If you lift up its 'false' boot floor, you’ll come across a large well that can swallow two more cases.
Aided by the huge number that've flown off new car forecourts, there are plenty of Pumas on the used market and prices are very reasonable. Running costs are reasonable, too, thanks in part to the model's fuel-efficient (yet punchy) engines.
"There are small SUVs that are good to drive, but none are as entertaining as the Puma. That's what sets it apart and that's why it's my favourite car in the class." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2023 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium, 25,000 miles, £19,000
Strengths
- Plush and practical inside
- Decent ride and handling
- Flexible seating
Weaknesses
- Not as well equipped as some rivals
- Head room limited by panoramic roof
- Slow-witted infotainment
The Peugeot 5008 is a former What Car? Used Car of the Year and it's stylish, practical and good to drive. It's a genuine seven-seater, too, with the rear-most row providing enough space for children or small to average-sized adults.
There's a range of strong engines and well-equipped trims to choose from and the model strikes a good balance between ride comfort and capable handling. All in all, it's a great car and good value too – you're certainly getting a lot for your money.
"Even if they weren't in constant use, I found the 5008's useful third row of seats does come in handy now and again." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2023 Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium, 29,000 miles, £23,700
Strengths
- Smooth and powerful engines
- Great ride on air suspension
- Wonderful build quality
Weaknesses
- Not as sharp to drive as some rivals
- Plug-in hybrid loses seven-seat option
- Expensive to run
The Audi Q7 is a pricier buy than most of the SUVs on this list, but then again, it's also considerably larger and more luxurious than a lot of them too. It's also available with much more powerful engines, the height of which is a 429bhp 4.0-litre V8 (diesel or petrol, depending on model year) in the SQ7.
However, even 3.0-litre models deliver performance that's beyond sufficient. The Q7 is good to drive as a whole. It rides comfortably yet, for a car of its heft, it handles well. And don't even get us started on how well-built and premium the interior feels.
"I felt like a bit of a celebrity driving around in a Q7. It has a lot of presence on the road, not to mention it's thoroughly classy and refined." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI S Line, 32,000 miles, £24,995
Our pick: 2.0 B5P [250] Core 5dr AWD Geartronic
Strengths
- Classy interior
- Seven-seat versatility
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Ride slightly unsettled
- Road and suspension noise
- Reliability average
If you think Volvos are purely practical machines, meant for those who wake up to thoughts of school runs and weekly shops, then you might want to think again. This Volvo XC90 (similar to the aforementioned XC40) is as much a luxury SUV as it is a spacious, versatile one.
It'll cater to a family of seven, and it's such a good all-rounder it won't leave you desperately craving all of its German rivals, such as the Mercedes GLE. It doesn't feel quite as cushy and premium as the rival Audi Q7, mind you, but it is more reliable.
"I'd recommend going for an XC90 in one of the more relaxed (non-R-Design) trims, because that way you'll get a smoother, softer ride that leans into the model's luxury car nature." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2018 Volvo XC90 2.0 T5 Inscription 4WD, 38,200 miles, £24,995
Strengths
- Sharp handling
- Class-leading infotainment
- Strong engines
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Firm ride in M Sport trim
- Popular 20d engine sounds gruff
You won't find endless amounts of BMW X3s (from this latest generation) within our budget, but there's still a good batch to choose from. This premium SUV is a great buy – it's classy, comfortable and good to drive. You'll find a slick, class-leading infotainment here, too, as well as other desirable tech, to go along with its more practical elements. If prices weren't higher age-for-age than some of the other cars in this list it would have finished even higher.
"All the driver appeal of the smaller and more agile BMWs wrapped up in a highly practical package. This is one of my favourite SUVs." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2022 BMW X3 2.0 30e SE, 52,000 miles, £25,000
Strengths
- Extremely spacious
- Well equipped
- Plush ride
Weaknesses
- So-so performance by electric car standards
- Some rivals are more adept at handling
- Infotainment isn’t as responsive as rival systems
The Skoda Enyaq is good to drive, comfortable and very spacious. Depending on your chosen battery size, it'll go a decent/fantastic distance on a charge, too. For instance, the iV 60 version has a 58kWh battery and a 246-mile official range, while the iV 60 version has a 77kWh battery and a 339-mile official range. It's extremely practical, comfortable and well-priced used.
"While modern Skodas tend to be comfy and practical, I was still surprised by just how refined and well rounded the Enyaq felt." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found: 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV 80, 25,000 miles, £23,500
Our pick: T 5dr PDK
Strengths
- Punchy performance
- Superb handling
- High-quality interior
Weaknesses
- Rear seat space limited
- Misses some safety kit
- Expensive to buy and run
Underneath its skin, the Porsche Macan shares parts with the Audi Q5, not that you'd know it – the Macan is much more of a driver's car. It almost defies physics with how agile and composed it is: enter a bend and it handles more like a somewhat tall, chunky hot hatch than an SUV.
It is an SUV after all, though, and you get a lofty driving position, seating for five and a decent boot, meaning it can work as a family car – unlike the sports cars on this list.
"The Macan has much of the same qualities and driver appeal as the super sporty Porsches and yet it's quite practical. I like the steering in particular, because it's sharp and well-weighted." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Porsche Macan 3.0TD V6 S, 69,000 miles, £24,995
Audi Q5
Our pick: 40 TDI Quattro Sport 5dr S Tronic
Strengths
- Smooth and punchy engines
- High-quality interior
- Relatively modest running costs
Weaknesses
- Steering could be more involving
- No seven-seat option
- You need air suspension or non-sport suspension for the best ride
As a new car, the Audi Q5 a bit pricey, but it's relatively good value used – you should be able to pick up a three or four-year-old car for our budget. If you could have picked up a newer one for our budget this Q5 could have been up at the top of the list, though.
It's similar in prestige to the BMW X3, yet it has more up-to-date technology and an even swankier interior. It can be had with Audi’s excellent Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel – a configurable 12.3in display that provides the driver with lots of information. It’s also extremely nice to drive and ride in.
We found: 2021 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 Sport, 39,000 miles, £24,995
It might have chunky looks and a high driving position, but the Ford Ecosport is disappointing to drive and not very spacious. The Ford Puma is a far better used car and tops it in almost every area, so we’d recommend going for that instead if your budget can stre... Read our review
The seven-seat X-Trail has many points in its favour. It's relatively frugal, well-equipped and fairly robustly put together. However, it's also very noisy, cramped inside and nearly all of its major rivals ride and handle better. To top it all off, its reliabilit... Read our review
FAQs
The Lexus NX scored a faultless 100% in our most recent reliability survey and was the most reliable SUV of any type.
We'd cite the Volvo XC40 as our top choice for the best five-year-old SUV, followed by the Ford Puma. The former is more expensive to buy, but it's a larger, more luxurious vehicle, so the extra cost is justifiable.