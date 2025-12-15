Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The unwritten rules of UK motoring - but could they get you into trouble?
slideshow

The unwritten rules of UK motoring - but could they get you into trouble?

Reckon you know the unwritten rules that govern our roads? We list them all, and find out if you could actually get into trouble with the law by obeying them...

Author Avatar
by
Harry Roberts
Published15 December 2025
From the Highway Code to Acts of Parliament, there’s plenty of scripture to dictate the dos and don’ts of driving in the UK.
Motorway
MG ZS headlight
Audi A3 rear indicator
Parked cars
Motorway
Leaner driver pulling out of junction
Lorry on motorway
Mazda 3 front three quarters
Audi R8 front three quarters
Car speaker
Crashed car
Cars queuing
Police car
Cars on the motorway
Range Rover Sport towing a caravan
Honda Type R front three quarters
Image 1 of 16

But as any driver will know, there are conduct and etiquette conventions followed by many motorists that won’t be found in any rulebook or guide. The question is, could you get into trouble by following them?

To answer that, we not only dug out our copy of the Highway Code, but spoke to Neil Greig, director of policy & research at leading UK road safety charity IAM Roadsmart.

From flashing your lights to clearing the inside lane, we’re here to breakdown, expose and discuss the unwritten rules of UK motoring:

Slideshow story - please click right-hand arrow above to continue

News and advice
Driving mistakes - opening your door dangerously
Slideshow

The common driving mistakes many people make - and how to do it right

2027 Renault Clio front three quarter driving
First drive

2027 Renault Clio review: popular hatchback is bigger (and better?) than before

Volkswagen ID Polo front
First drive

2026 Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review: all-new Polo goes electric

Driving licence
Advice

DVLA change of address: how to do it – and why

Mercedes CLA crash video thumbnail
Feature

WATCH: Our accident in the new Mercedes CLA

Looking at cars on forecourt
Best of

Best used car deals of the week

Also consider