These are the most economical petrol, diesel and hybrid cars on sale
If you want efficiency, small, frugal hybrids are your best bet – but a few diesels make the cut in this top 10 too...
When it comes to miles per gallon, more is most certainly better. And that's pulled into sharp focus with petrol and diesel bills which rocket when the price of oil rises, and flutters slowly down when the cost of oil falls.
The official fuel economy figures which manufacturers quote are based on the WLTP test cycle, which is a series of tests designed to simulate real-world driving. The trouble is, it's just that — a simulation — so probably won't reflect what you'll see in the real world.
On the plus side, though, it is consistent and repeatable, which makes it a useful benchmark and it can still be used to determine what the UK’s most economical cars are.
Of course, if you're looking to cut costs further, then check out our list of the most economical used cars.
In this guide, we’ve disregarded plug-in hybrids and have focused on the most economical petrol, diesel and hybrid cars on sale, based on those WLTP figures, and some of the results may surprise you. Read on for a full low-down…
Strengths
- Efficient engine
- Slow depreciation
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Expensive to buy outright
- Not as practical as some rivals
- Yaris has longer warranty
Trim Centre-Line | Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl | Power 114bhp | MPG 74.3 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The Mazda 2 Hybrid is effectively a rebadged Toyota Yaris Hybrid, since they share the same platform and mechanicals. That includes the super efficient self-charging hybrid package, comprising a tiny three-cylinder engine, 59kW electric motor and e-CVT automatic gearbox, which powers the front wheels. In Mazda’s setup, it’s slightly more economical than the Yaris, and helps the 2 Hybrid sit joint-top of the table.
This engine is the sole option available, meaning you can have it right off the bat with entry-level Centre-Line trim. Other goodies with this trim include a 9.0in infotainment screen, 15in alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. More generally speaking, the 2 Hybrid has the hallmarks of a superb daily car: it’s comfortable, easy to drive and can be used in EV-only mode at low speeds. Unfortunately it is quite expensive for what it is, and nor is it the most practical supermini around.
Read the full review: Mazda 2 Hybrid
Strengths
- Very economical to run
- Well equipped and good to drive
- Warranty lasts for up to 10 years
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Smaller boot than rivals
- Top-spec trims are considerably costlier
Trim Icon | Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl | Power 114bhp | MPG 74.3 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The angry puppy-faced Toyota Aygo X is the other table-topper, which is no surprise considering it uses the exact same engine as the Mazda 2 Hybrid (and Toyota Yaris Hybrid). But since the Aygo X is smaller, nippier and better at squirming out of tight situations than the 2 Hybrid, it's the better option as a city car.
What’s more, the entry-level Icon is around £3,000 cheaper on list price than the Mazda 2 Centre-Line, and, being a Toyota, it also benefits from an 10-year warranty (as long as you get your car services by Toyota annually). Another reason why we gave the brilliant Aygo X a five-star rating in our review is because of how well it drives: sharp handling and nippy acceleration see to that. If you’re someone who doesn’t need a lot of space for rear passengers, or a capacious boot, you’d be chuffed with this as a runaround.
Read the full review: Toyota Aygo X
Strengths
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Toyota's reliability record
- Slow predicted depreciation
Weaknesses
- Firm ride, especially on higher-spec models with bigger wheels
- Poor rear passenger space
- So-so interior quality
Trim Icon | Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl | Power 114bhp | MPG 70.6 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The third and final appearance for Toyota’s super frugal three-cylinder hybrid engine, though the Yaris’ bulkier dimensions mean a slightly lower peak of 70.6mpg. It’s still enough to crack the podium, and means a full tank (36 litres) will cost you just under £50 at current prices (£1.37 per litre). That, in turn, translates to between 450 and 500 miles of going – and depending on how regularly you can run it on EV-only power around town, potentially even more.
Much like the Mazda 2 Hybrid and Toyota Aygo X, this engine can be had in the entry-level Icon trim, though we’d suggest upgrading to Design. This adds climate control, electric windows, cruise control and rear privacy glass, on top of the standard features such as a 9.0in multimedia touchscreen, rear view parking camera, USB-C sockets for phone charging and DAB radio. Interior quality isn’t a strong point, however.
Read the full review: Toyota Yaris Hybrid
Strengths
- Smart interior is packed with equipment
- Good ride and handling balance
- Practical boot
Weaknesses
- Tight for taller adults in the rear seats
- Slightly firm low-speed ride
- High boot loading lip
Trim Techno+ | Engine 1.6-litre 4-cyl | Power 141bhp | MPG 65.7 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
If anything, the Renault Clio has only gotten better over the years – we reckon it’s the best small car to drive right now, and it has consistently scored a five-out-of-five in our tests. But aside from being dynamically excellent, the Clio’s party piece is a massive 65.7mpg from a four-cylinder hybrid.
This engine – dubbed E-Tech 145 – is available from the Techno+ trim, which is one-up from the entry-level Generation. So, at the very least, each hybrid Clio comes with keyless start, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and a 10.1in touchscreen. Away from the sheer volume of kit, the Clio is comfortable, the interior materials are plush, and the boot is bigger than almost all its rivals at 391 litres. Small wonder it’s still going strong when competitors like the Ford Fiesta have entered retirement.
Read the full review: Renault Clio E-Tech
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Huge boot
- Frugal engines
Weaknesses
- Rivals are sharper to drive
- Touchscreen can be tricky to use on the move
- Currently no plug-in hybrid option
Trim SE Technology | Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl | Power 114bhp | MPG 65.7 | Fuel type diesel
The larger Skoda Octavia matches the Renault Clio for efficiency, but does so with diesel power instead. Opting for the 2.0-litre TDI engine with a six-speed manual gearbox not only costs more than £2,000 less than having a DSG automatic gearbox, but is also expected to be around 3.0mpg more efficient. The trade-off is less power (114bhp vs 148bhp) and a slower 0-62mph time (10.5sec vs 8.5sec).
Regardless of which you go for, the Octavia as a whole has been a proven performer for a number of years now. The current generation is also right at the top of its game, thanks to a hugely spacious and practical interior, big boot and plenty of nice-to-touch materials. Combined with that engine, the Octavia is one of the finest mile-munchers around.
Read the full review: Skoda Octavia
Strengths
- Most versions are competitively priced
- Seven-year warranty
- Smart, spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Not particularly quick
- Boot isn't the biggest
- Handling could be sharper
Trim Pure | Engine 1.6-litre 4-cyl | Power 136bhp | MPG 64.2 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
Kicking off a quartet of cars tied in sixth-place is the Kia Niro, which can be had as either a mild hybrid (MHEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Both options use a 1.6-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox as the base, though the MHEV is slightly less powerful at 136bhp. It’s not the most fun car to drive – the gearbox can be sloppy at times, and the steering can be a little off-centre – but the 64.2mpg figure is what will matter most to buyers.
Since that engine is standardised across the Niro range, we'd opt for the entry-level Pure trim. It’s more than £2,000 cheaper than the next-up Evolve grade, despite still coming with niceties such as a 10.2in multimedia screen, 4.2in instrument cluster, 16in alloys, LED daytime running lights and rear parking aid.
Read the full review: Kia Niro Hybrid
Strengths
- Attractively priced
- Interior looks fairly smart
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Disappointing to drive
- Rivals have bigger boots
- Very poor EuroNCAP testing result
Trim SE | Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl | Power 192bhp | MPG 64.2 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The MG3 Hybrid+ is not only frugal to run, but one of the cheapest new cars you can buy, making it the perfect purchase in a cash-strapped economy. Interestingly, the four-cylinder engine also produces 192bhp, which delivers a 0-60mph time of just 8.0secs. For reference, that’s faster than an equivalent Renault Clio.
Though the MG3 is a somewhat compromised car, which isn’t a surprise given its cheap-as-chips price. The ride is poor compared to key rivals, as is the quality of the interior materials and overall refinement. You do at least get a 10.25in infotainment screen, 7.0in digital driver’s display, 17in alloy wheels and smartphone connectivity as standard, aiding its cause.
Read the full review: MG3
Strengths
- Excellent fuel economy
- Tidy handling
- Lots of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Road noise
- Rivals offer better practicality
Trim Motion | Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl | Power 81bhp | MPG 64.2 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The Suzuki Swift has always been an affordable, economical little car, and the current generation only reinforces that standing with a mild hybrid engine. Opt for the five-speed manual and you could see as much as 64.2mpg on your read-out – around 4mpg more than the CVT automatic.
Sure, there are quieter and more comfortable small cars in its class, but the Swift has a smooth engine, tidy handling and, if you opt for the manual, a really pleasant shift. The driver will also find it easy to get settled, thanks to plenty of seat adjustability and good visibility all-round. Interested buyers can also benefit from some really attractive finance deals for the Swift, making it a prime option.
Read the full review: Suzuki Swift Mild Hybrid
Strengths
- Exceedingly comfortable ride with adaptive suspension
- Tidy handling
- Strong and frugal 1.5 TSI 150 engine
Weaknesses
- Automatic gearbox can be hesitant
- Interior quality could be better
- There are more spacious rivals
Trim Match | Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl | Power 113bhp | MPG 64.2 | Fuel type diesel
The VW Golf feels like it’s been around since the days of the Roman Empire, and yet that longevity has been matched with form. The eighth-generation is available with petrol and PHEV (called the GTE) power, but for maximum combustion-only efficiency, you’ll be wanting the 2.0-litre diesel, which returns up to 64.2mpg. Its near 50-litre fuel tank will cost around £80 to fill at current prices, and on a long motorway cruise, could give you as much as 700 miles of driving.
There’s plenty to like about the Golf: a recent mid-cycle facelift brought improved infotainment usability, which adds to the superb ride quality, spacious boot and five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. In other words, this storied nameplate is adapting well with the times.
Read the full review: Volkswagen Golf
Strengths
- Very comfortable for a small car
- Smart and well-built interior
- Punchy and frugal 1.2 Puretech 100 petrol engine
Weaknesses
- Driving position can be an issue
- So-so infotainment system
- Rivals are more fun to drive
Trim Allure | Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl | Power 110bhp | MPG 62.7 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The Peugeot 208 just does things right: it’s quiet, comfortable, swanky enough inside, and hugely economical. So economical, in fact, that you can squeeze up to 62.7mpg from its teeny 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, especially if you can maximise the EV-only mode on trips to the greengrocers. That engine is also punchy, with 62mph achieved within 10secs.
The range-topping GT trim even comes with fancy Alcantara leather inside, but we’d opt for the mid-spec Allure, since you still get a 10.0in touchscreen, automatic air con, leather-effect upholstery and USB sockets for rear-seat riders. This trim is also the cheapest way to get the hybrid engine, so you can expect to slowly recoup the extra amount you spend over the entry-level Style.
Read the full review: Peugeot 208 Hybrid
Strengths
- Well equipped
- Cheaper than rivals
- Efficient engines
Weaknesses
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Below-par safety rating
- Smaller boot than rivals
Trim YES | Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl | Power 99bhp | MPG 62.7 | Fuel type petrol-hybrid
The Vauxhall Corsa – which was the UK’s best-selling car in 2021 – is yet another consistent performer. Since Vauxhall and Peugeot both operate under the Stellantis Group, the Corsa shares much of its internals with the Peugeot 208, including the same Common Modular Platform, suspension setup and variety of engines. Opt for the 1.2-litre unit, and you’ll lose a smidge of power from the 208, but retain the all-important efficiency.
Unfortunately, while the Corsa is a good all-rounder, it doesn’t stand out in any one key area. It’s not quite as comfortable as the 208, not as fun to drive as the Seat Ibiza, and nor is it as spacious as the VW Polo. But it’s well-equipped, cheaper to buy than those rivals, and the build quality is solid. Combined with the efficiency, you can see why the Corsa (and Corsa Electric) sell well.
Read the full review: Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid