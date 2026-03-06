When it comes to miles per gallon, more is most certainly better. And that's pulled into sharp focus with petrol and diesel bills which rocket when the price of oil rises, and flutters slowly down when the cost of oil falls.

The official fuel economy figures which manufacturers quote are based on the WLTP test cycle, which is a series of tests designed to simulate real-world driving. The trouble is, it's just that — a simulation — so probably won't reflect what you'll see in the real world.

On the plus side, though, it is consistent and repeatable, which makes it a useful benchmark and it can still be used to determine what the UK’s most economical cars are.

Of course, if you're looking to cut costs further, then check out our list of the most economical used cars.

In this guide, we’ve disregarded plug-in hybrids and have focused on the most economical petrol, diesel and hybrid cars on sale, based on those WLTP figures, and some of the results may surprise you. Read on for a full low-down…