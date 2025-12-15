2027 Renault Clio review: popular hatchback is bigger (and better?) than before
The Clio enters its sixth generation with a tough task on its hands. Can it really be an improvement over the five-star outgoing model? We’ve driven it to find out...
On sale 2027 Price from £20,000 (est)
Film buffs know the feeling. You watch a trailer – a really good one – and it hooks you, right up until the end… when the release date comes up, and it’s ages away. All you can do is remind yourself that good things come to those who wait, and in regards to the next-gen Renault Clio, the French brand is very much banking on that statement.
You see, unlike the rest of Europe (where it’s on sale now), UK buyers will have to wait until 2027 to see the new Clio in showrooms. It’s a rather bizarre situation, but one Renault says is down to years of uncertainty in what the UK’s ZEV mandate would look like. Either way, the outgoing Renault Clio will remain on sale in Blighty until the new one arrives.
You could argue that’s no bad thing, seeing as the fifth-gen Clio is brilliant – a five-star small car. The thing is Renault says this new one is even better.
How so? Well, in a word: more. It’s 67mm longer, 39mm wider and 11mm taller, and this supposedly frees up some more interior space. Under the bonnet, there’s a new engine range, consisting of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.8-litre petrol/electric hybrid (HEV). Both are more powerful than their respective predecessors.
As for the price, nothing has been officially confirmed as of writing, but we’re told the new Clio will only cost slightly more than the outgoing one.
It all sounds very promising, but to properly put the new Clio through its paces, we headed to Portugal and got behind the wheel.
What’s the new Renault Clio like to drive?
So far, we’ve only driven the Clio HEV. It’s called the E-Tech 160 and it consists of a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and 1.4kWh battery. The system’s total power output is 158bhp and the resulting 0-62mph time is 8.3sec.
For reference, the outgoing Clio E-Tech 145 has 141bhp for a 0-62mph time of 9.3sec, so this new version represents a significant step up in pace.
The new Clio feels just as sprightly as the numbers imply, and it’ll easily outrun the Toyota Yaris (9.2sec) and Honda Jazz (9.5sec) in a straight line. The Clio out-handles those cars as well. The front end feels sharper and there’s less body lean in the bends.
In fact, the new Clio (like the outgoing one) handles very well, bordering on being fun to drive. As small cars go, only the smaller, lighter Seat Ibiza proves a little more entertaining.
What came as more of a revelation was the ride. It’s supple yet planted, even more so than the (already supple and planted) outgoing Clio. We were impressed – and get this – our test car rode on optional 18in wheels (smaller 16in wheels will be standard).
The new Clio is certainly more comfortable than the Yaris, and it’s better controlled over imperfections than the Jazz. It gives class leaders, like the VW Polo, a good run for their money.
For the most part, the Clio is quiet and refined, especially when you’re pootling around town on electric power alone. Things get noticeably noisier when the engine is in play, being louder and boomier than when the Jazz and Yaris' engines are humming away in the background.
The constant drone of the Clio’s engine can get a little tiring on long motorway journeys. On a similar note, there’s also a minor amount of wind noise at higher speeds. Road noise is barely noticeable, though.
What’s the new Renault Clio like inside?
The new Clio has borrowed from the Renault 5 book of interior design – a very good book to borrow from. As such, the interior features a modern, bright look and a wide variety of materials, including fabric on the dashboard and doors – top-spec Esprit Alpine cars replace this fabric with Alcantara. The interior feels a step ahead the outgoing Clio, which comes across a bit bland and dated by comparison.
You’ll also find that the new Clio has the R5’s infotainment system and physical climate controls. As such, user friendliness is top-notch here. All of the physical buttons are clearly laid-out and easy to use, and the 10.1in touchscreen has crisp graphics, good response times and Google enhancement – this means Google maps and a useful voice command system.
Thanks to the new Clio’s larger dimensions, rear-seat passengers are a little better off. A six-footer can fit behind another fairly easily, albeit without any room to spare. The Jazz is significantly roomier in the back.
Boot space is identical to the outgoing Clio, meaning a generous 391 litres for the petrol model and a less-generous 301 litres for the HEV. For comparison, the Yaris offers 286 litres and the Jazz 304 litres.
Needless to say, you’ll want the petrol model if boot space is a priority – we managed to fit five carry-on suitcases in the boot of the outgoing, petrol Clio – but even the HEV will cope with an average weekly shop.
2027 Renault Clio verdict
Renault has pulled it off. The sixth-gen Clio is indeed better than the fifth. It’s quicker in a straight line, more planted in the corners and more settled over bumps. The interior feels more modern, premium and tech-savvy, and not an ounce of user friendliness has been sacrificed in the pursuit of that. There’s also a little more space in the back now, while boot space remains a key strength.
Is the hybrid version the one to have? Well, we’ll have to wait until we drive the petrol version to make that call. Sure, the HEV has quicker acceleration, better average fuel economy (72mpg vs 56mpg, officially), lower CO2 emissions and an automatic gearbox (the petrol Clio will be manual only), but the petrol version will be the cheaper buy and it has a much bigger boot. In either case, though, it seems good things really do come to those who wait.
What Car? rating: 5 stars out of 5
Price £24,000 (est) Engine 1789cc, 4cyl, petrol, plus electric motors Power 158bhp Torque 151lb ft Gearbox 6-spd automatic 0-62mph 8.3sec Top speed 112mph Fuel economy 72mpg CO2/tax 89g/km, 23%
Rivals:
