2027 Renault Clio review: popular hatchback is bigger (and better?) than before

On sale 2027 Price from £20,000 (est)

Film buffs know the feeling. You watch a trailer – a really good one – and it hooks you, right up until the end… when the release date comes up, and it’s ages away. All you can do is remind yourself that good things come to those who wait, and in regards to the next-gen Renault Clio, the French brand is very much banking on that statement.

You see, unlike the rest of Europe (where it’s on sale now), UK buyers will have to wait until 2027 to see the new Clio in showrooms. It’s a rather bizarre situation, but one Renault says is down to years of uncertainty in what the UK’s ZEV mandate would look like. Either way, the outgoing Renault Clio will remain on sale in Blighty until the new one arrives.