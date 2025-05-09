Deal of the Day: Lease a Renault Clio from £204 per month
The Renault Clio offers great value and driving fun without scrimping on comfort, and you could save a packet on one...
It’s no secret that we love the Renault Clio – in fact, it’s our reigning Small Car of the Year, because it’s a great all-round package, even more so when you take into account how much you can save with our leasing deals.
Indeed, you could put a Clio on your driveway for as little as £204 a month. To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 48 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2447.52. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1504.86), monthly payments are just £250.81.
The Clio comes with a choice of either a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is our preferred option and our Deal of the Day, or a 1.6-litre regular hybrid. Despite having just 90bhp, the entry-level option rarely feels out of depth, and it’s ideal for dashing around town.
One of the Clio’s strongest points is its nifty handling, with more direct and accurate steering than most other rivals in its category. When you opt for Techno trim or above, you get an additional Sport driving mode providing some added driving fun.
Regardless of trim level, the Clio comes with a hefty amount of standard kit. Our Deal of the Day is equipped with entry-level Evolution trim, which comes with 16in alloy wheels, automatic full LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers, keyless start, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors.
Inside, the Clio feels fresher and smarter inside than most small car rivals and gets a comfortable driving position with a decent amount of adjustment in both the front seat and steering wheel. The 7.0in infotainment screen is crisp and pleasantly responsive, too.
For a small car, you’ll find ample space in the Clio, with plenty of head and leg room for drivers well over 6ft. It also benefits from a surprisingly vast boot, with 391 litres.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Renault Clio deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
