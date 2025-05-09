Deal of the Day: Lease a Renault Clio from £204 per month

It’s no secret that we love the Renault Clio – in fact, it’s our reigning Small Car of the Year, because it’s a great all-round package, even more so when you take into account how much you can save with our leasing deals.

Indeed, you could put a Clio on your driveway for as little as £204 a month. To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 48 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2447.52. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1504.86), monthly payments are just £250.81.

