Gone but not forgotten: Kia Niro EV — and how much you should pay
The sequel to the e-Niro (our 2019 Car of electric Car of the Year the Year) wasn't quite as revolutionary - but we'll miss it now it's gone...
A lot has happened since 2019. We've seen the US presidential baton passed from Trump to Biden and then back to Trump; we've weathered the chaos of global pandemics, and James Bond met an explosive end for now, anyway. Exactly seven years ago, though, the Kia e-Niro made its own history as What Car?'s first ever fully electric Car of the Year.
But the e-Niro was with us for only three years, bowing out with the generation of petrol-engined Niro SUV on which it was based. Its replacement, the more formally named the Kia Niro EV, arrived in July 2022 with big shoes to fill.
Sensibly, the Niro EV followed basically the same recipe as the e-Niro, and our first impressions were that it was not only more distinctive than its predecessor, inside and out, but that it also felt much classier inside beating the Volkswagen ID 3 in that regard. It wasn't all progress, though; its paltry 72kW maximum charging rate was even slower than that of the e-Niro (77kW), and its official range was just three miles longer (285 miles).
Still, in some regards the Niro EV was very strong indeed, as we were reminded when we pitted it against its fresh Smart #1 and BYD Atto 3 rivals in 2023. We found it more composed and confidence inspiring when driven spiritedly along a country road than either of the others, and its ride was almost as comfy as that of the #1
The Niro also measured up as the most energy efficient in our test, returning 3.7mi/kWh, versus 3.5mi/kWh and 3.6mi/kWh for the #3 and Atto 3 respectively. With its bigger battery factored in, the Niro EV had the longest theoretical range (246 miles, versus around 215 miles for the others).
It was practical, too, with enough room in the boot for seven carry-on suitcases thrashing the paltry three you could fit in the #1. That car was more spacious in the rear seats, though, plus it was much quicker to charge and classier inside. At the end, the Niro EV held on to the four-star rating it earned in 2022, but the #1 stole first place. In fact, it drove off with the Best Small Electric SUV title at the 2024 What Car? Awards.
Fast forward to today and as you've seen on p90 that title now belongs to Kia's EV3, marking something of a return to form for the South Korean brand. Yes, the EV3 is smaller and cheaper, but it's almost as practical and offers a much longer range, making the Niro EV look rather old hat. So, the hybrid Niro now continues alone, with the EV being crowded out by the EV3 and less SUV-like Kia EV4.
The Niro EV is likely to remain a common sight for a good while, though; its strong resale values are testament to its popularity, no doubt buoyed by the long, seven-year warranty that Kia provided from new. In fact, even an early e-Niro might still be covered today.
Kia Niro EV deals — and what to pay?
Well, if you're quick you can still find a brand new Niro EV in dealers, even through the £30,270 electric SUV is now longer being built. Expect to pay £27,770 for the cheapest. But the biggest saving is reserved for deals on the Niro EV in '3' trim, because it can be had for as little as £29,995 — a saving of nearly £10,000.
Naturally you can save even more by choosing a used Kia Niro EV. Pick carefully, and you could park one on your driveway for £21,000 by searching our used Kia Niro EV deals.
