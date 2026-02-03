A lot has happened since 2019. We've seen the US presidential baton passed from Trump to Biden and then back to Trump; we've weathered the chaos of global pandemics, and James Bond met an explosive end for now, anyway. Exactly seven years ago, though, the Kia e-Niro made its own history as What Car?'s first ever fully electric Car of the Year.

But the e-Niro was with us for only three years, bowing out with the generation of petrol-engined Niro SUV on which it was based. Its replacement, the more formally named the Kia Niro EV, arrived in July 2022 with big shoes to fill.

Sensibly, the Niro EV followed basically the same recipe as the e-Niro, and our first impressions were that it was not only more distinctive than its predecessor, inside and out, but that it also felt much classier inside beating the Volkswagen ID 3 in that regard. It wasn't all progress, though; its paltry 72kW maximum charging rate was even slower than that of the e-Niro (77kW), and its official range was just three miles longer (285 miles).