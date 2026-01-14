Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small car to drive
Small cars might be inexpensive, cheap to run and practical for many people's daily needs - but that doesn't mean they can't be fun to drive, too...
Renault CLio 1.0 TCe 90 Techno+
These days, the Renault Clio is somewhat overshadowed by the electric Renault 5 (R5) from the other side of the showroom. Let us let out a cheer, though, for the long-running petrol-powered model, because it still has plenty in its favour – not least the way it drives.
Some rivals are quicker against a stopwatch than a Clio with the 90bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, granted, but it still feels nippy in urban traffic and doesn’t feel breathless at motorway speeds.
And irrespective of speed, the Clio is simply a more fun car to drive than most rivals, including the Skoda Fabia, Suzuki Swift and Toyota Aygo X. It’s helped by a relatively firm suspension set-up that keeps things nicely under control on a twisty road. But this certainly doesn’t come at the cost of an uncomfortable ride. In fact, its firmness alleviates the floating sensation you get in the Fabia, and many occupants will prefer that.
The Clio can’t match the Toyota Aygo X when it comes to running costs (even if you go for the pricier E-Tech 145 hybrid), and no version is as cheap on finance, but the Clio is the more spacious choice. The all-new model that’s due in 2027 has big small car shoes to fill.
