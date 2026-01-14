These days, the Renault Clio is somewhat overshadowed by the electric Renault 5 (R5) from the other side of the showroom. Let us let out a cheer, though, for the long-running petrol-powered model, because it still has plenty in its favour – not least the way it drives.

Some rivals are quicker against a stopwatch than a Clio with the 90bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, granted, but it still feels nippy in urban traffic and doesn’t feel breathless at motorway speeds.