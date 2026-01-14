Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small car to drive
awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small car to drive

Small cars might be inexpensive, cheap to run and practical for many people's daily needs - but that doesn't mean they can't be fun to drive, too...

Best small car to drive

Renault CLio 1.0 TCe 90 Techno+

WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards 2026 with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Renault Clio front driving

These days, the Renault Clio is somewhat overshadowed by the electric Renault 5 (R5) from the other side of the showroom. Let us let out a cheer, though, for the long-running petrol-powered model, because it still has plenty in its favour – not least the way it drives. 

Some rivals are quicker against a stopwatch than a Clio with the 90bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, granted, but it still feels nippy in urban traffic and doesn’t feel breathless at motorway speeds. 

Renault Clio dashboard

And irrespective of speed, the Clio is simply a more fun car to drive than most rivals, including the Skoda Fabia, Suzuki Swift and Toyota Aygo X. It’s helped by a relatively firm suspension set-up that keeps things nicely under control on a twisty road. But this certainly doesn’t come at the cost of an uncomfortable ride. In fact, its firmness alleviates the floating sensation you get in the Fabia, and many occupants will prefer that. 

The Clio can’t match the Toyota Aygo X when it comes to running costs (even if you go for the pricier E-Tech 145 hybrid), and no version is as cheap on finance, but the Clio is the more spacious choice. The all-new model that’s due in 2027 has big small car shoes to fill. 

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2026 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Toyota Aygo X COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
Renault 5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small SUV of the Year
Volkswagen T-Roc COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Car of the Year
Honda Civic COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium SUV
Land Rover Defender COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Premium electric SUV
BMW iX3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
MG HS COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Estate Car of the Year
Skoda Superb Estate COTY Awards hero pic with logo
MPV of the Year
Kia PV5 COTY Awards hero pic with logo
7-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Coupé
BMW 4 Series Coupe COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Convertible
Mercedes CLE Cabriolet COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring COTY Awards hero pic with logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911 T COTY Awards hero pic with logo