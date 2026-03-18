The Musso EV gets two motors – one at the front and one at the rear – for four-wheel drive. They pump out a combined 204bhp, along with 250lb ft of torque. That makes it slightly more punchy than the D-Max, which offers 188bhp, but much less powerful than the eTerron 9, which offers 436bhp.

With its 3200kg towing capacity, the Musso EV is slightly less capable than its main rivals, all of which can tow up to 3500kg, but it’s still impressive. It also gets a payload capacity of 690kg – more than the eTerron 9, but less than the D-Max and Hilux EVs, which both have a one-tonne payload.

The Musso EV’s load bed also allows for partitions to be fitted, which means your cargo will be more secure. It also has a tailgate that can support up to 150kg.

Inside, there’s a dual-screen set-up, featuring a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3in digital instrument cluster. As standard, the Musso EV comes with eight-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera.

The Musso EV will arrive in showrooms in May. Prices will start at £42,495 including VAT and the Government’s £2500 Plug-in Van Grant. That undercuts the Isuzu D-Max EV quite significantly, and it’s also much cheaper than the Maxus eTerron 9, which starts at £54,696 excluding VAT.