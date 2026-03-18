2026 KGM Musso EV: UK’s cheapest electric pick-up truck to arrive in May
New electric pick-up will offer 267-mile range and 690kg payload for £42k...
On sale May Price from £42,495 (incl. VAT)
Up until recently, electric pick-up trucks were practically unheard of, but there will soon be a number of offerings on the market – the latest of which will be the new KGM Musso EV.
Indeed, the Musso is already available in diesel form, but a new EV variant will arrive to join the Isuzu D-Max EV, Maxus eTerron 9 and electric Toyota Hilux as one of just a few fully-electric pick-ups on UK shores this year.
Powered by an 80.6kWh battery supplied by Chinese brand BYD, the Musso EV has an official range of 240 miles, which is 17 miles less than what the eTerron 9 can manage from its larger 102kWh battery. However, it’s significantly further than what the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux will manage – both of those models are tipped to have official range figures of less than 150 miles.
That battery will be able to charge at speeds of up to 300kW, meaning a 20-80% charge should take 31 minutes – if you can find a charger that goes fast enough. It’ll also come equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which allows you to power up external devices such as power tools using the car’s battery.
The Musso EV gets two motors – one at the front and one at the rear – for four-wheel drive. They pump out a combined 204bhp, along with 250lb ft of torque. That makes it slightly more punchy than the D-Max, which offers 188bhp, but much less powerful than the eTerron 9, which offers 436bhp.
With its 3200kg towing capacity, the Musso EV is slightly less capable than its main rivals, all of which can tow up to 3500kg, but it’s still impressive. It also gets a payload capacity of 690kg – more than the eTerron 9, but less than the D-Max and Hilux EVs, which both have a one-tonne payload.
The Musso EV’s load bed also allows for partitions to be fitted, which means your cargo will be more secure. It also has a tailgate that can support up to 150kg.
Inside, there’s a dual-screen set-up, featuring a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3in digital instrument cluster. As standard, the Musso EV comes with eight-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera.
The Musso EV will arrive in showrooms in May. Prices will start at £42,495 including VAT and the Government’s £2500 Plug-in Van Grant. That undercuts the Isuzu D-Max EV quite significantly, and it’s also much cheaper than the Maxus eTerron 9, which starts at £54,696 excluding VAT.
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