New Maxus eTerron 9: UK’s first four-wheel-drive electric pick-up truck

Charging won’t take you too long either – with a maximum charging speed of 115kW, getting from 20-80% should take around 40 minutes from a suitably powerful public charging point.

The eTerron 9 also comes with vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning you can power external devices with it. Sockets under the bonnet and in the truck bed allow you to plug in equipment and power it from the vehicle’s battery – such as your work tools, or the kettle for an on-site coffee.

The eTerron is larger than the rival Ford Ranger, and offers a 236-litre compartment under its bonnet for stowing small items. However, the pick-up's total payload capacity is only 620kg, which is a lot less than its rivals such as the Ranger or the Toyota Hilux, and even the T90EV, all of which can carry more than a tonne.