New Maxus eTerron 9: UK’s first four-wheel-drive electric pick-up truck
New all-electric Maxus eTerron 9 pick-up truck gets four-wheel-drive and a range of up to 267 miles...
On sale January 2025 Prices from £55,000 (Est, excl. VAT)
If Swiss Army knives, smartphones and pick-up trucks have anything in common, it's the fact that they combine a tonne of useful features all into one package. The new Maxus eTerron 9 goes one step further, throwing electric power into the mix as an extra sweetener into the morning coffee of pick-up truck drivers.
The eTerron 9 will succeed the Maxus T90EV, which was the UK’s first electric pick-up, and was offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive and a 201bhp electric motor. The eTerron 9, however, offers four-wheel-drive and more than double the amount of power as its predecessor, at 435bhp.
The new Maxus is equipped with a 102kWh battery, giving it an official range of up to 267 miles. This should be enough for the needs of most pick-up drivers, and is more than entry-level versions of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck can manage. It's also an improvement on the 220 mile official range of the T90EV.
Charging won’t take you too long either – with a maximum charging speed of 115kW, getting from 20-80% should take around 40 minutes from a suitably powerful public charging point.
The eTerron 9 also comes with vehicle-to-load functionality, meaning you can power external devices with it. Sockets under the bonnet and in the truck bed allow you to plug in equipment and power it from the vehicle’s battery – such as your work tools, or the kettle for an on-site coffee.
The eTerron is larger than the rival Ford Ranger, and offers a 236-litre compartment under its bonnet for stowing small items. However, the pick-up's total payload capacity is only 620kg, which is a lot less than its rivals such as the Ranger or the Toyota Hilux, and even the T90EV, all of which can carry more than a tonne.
The eTerron’s smaller capacity means it won’t qualify for the same tax advantages as other double-cab pick-up trucks. However, its towing capacity matches the Ford Ranger at 3500kg, and greatly improves on the T90EV’s 1500kg.
Drivers working on uneven ground can drop the eTerron's cargo bay at the push of a button, making it easier to load and unload items, while the same air-based system should lead to a comfy ride.
While the T90EV’s hard plastic interior didn’t feel particularly plush, Maxus has promised luxurious soft leather furnishings for the eTerron 9, with power adjustment for front row seats. The T90EV comes with a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen display, alongside a smaller display with basic driving information, and we'd expect the same setup to be used in the eTerron 9.
No prices have been confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the eTerron 9 will be positioned above the T90EV, which costs £49,950 before VAT. We expect prices will start at around £55,000, making this one of the most expensive pick-ups on the market — but also one of the only electric choices.
