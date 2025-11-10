The new ninth-gen Toyota Hilux is coming in 2026, and will include an EV offering
A hydrogen fuel cell Hilux will complete the pickup range in 2028...
The all-new version of the workhorse of the world, the Toyota Hilux, is going to arrive in Britain next summer. It'll be the ninth incarnation of the legendary pick-up truck — and it could be the most important model yet.
For starters, it will boast multiple fuel types for maximum flexibility. It'll retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder mild hybrid diesel engine, but importantly an all-electric version will join the range for the first time — alongside the Maxus eTerron 9, it will be the only electric pick-up available to British buyers — and a hydrogen fuel cell version is poised to follow in 2028.
More broadly speaking, the ninth-gen will be the first Toyota Hilux to get electric power steering, while all-wheel drive will be standardised across the range.
That mild hybrid four-cylinder – which is paired with a 48-volt battery – was introduced to the Hilux range earlier this year, and is expected to be the most popular choice. There's no mention of any improvements, so we’re expecting it to put out the same 201bhp and 369lb ft of torque, while retaining the 10ish-sec 0-62mph time and 108mph top speed. Other key stats include a one-tonne payload and up to 3.5 tonnes of towing capacity. Meaty indeed.
The EV, meanwhile, will be built with the same body-on-frame construction as the above diesel, gaining specific changes to better shield the battery from the elements. That may be of particular interest to off-road junkies, since Toyota says this version can wade through water of the same depth as the pre-existing combustion Hilux.
It will be equipped with a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery that achieves a range of 150 miles under official WLTP figures. Power isn’t specified, but Toyota says the motors will deliver 151lb ft to the front wheels and 198lb ft to the rear — similar to the total output of the mild-hybrid diesel. There’s a ‘Multi-Terrain Select’ system in there too, which can adapt the car for various scenarios: ice, mud, sand, you know the sorts.
If neither of these engine options pique your interest, Toyota has confirmed a hydrogen derivative will be arriving in 2028. It says this has come as a commitment to “realising the potential of hydrogen” in Europe, in-line with wider adoption and increased infrastructure support. This isn’t the first time Toyota has turned to hydrogen of course – remember the Mirai? But while that car was good, it’s arguable that it arrived a little too soon. Perhaps the Hilux’s hydrogen spin-off will find more luck? Time will tell.
On to design, and the new Hilux will be offered solely in double-cab form (as per customer demand), despite recent the recent increases in double cab tax. Toyota says it follows a ‘Tough and Agile’ approach, drawing inspiration from the current Land Cruiser. That means lots of wedges, straight lines and muscular panels.
Smaller details include sharp headlights connected by a thin central bar, with the brand badge reimagined in a throwback font. The new Hilux also sits higher up than the outgoing model to boost visibility and add a little more road presence.
Elsewhere, the front bumper has been completely reprofiled, and the wheel arch cladding thickened up. The rear has sprouted a small tailgate wing, a more pronounced bumper and a different taillights – splitting into two individual bubbles per corner. It sounds like a lot of changes, but we reckon it still looks noticeably Hilux.
A new feature for the ninth-gen is a rear deck step that improves access, while select versions will get different side steps than stock. Using either of these, you’ll climb into a refreshed interior which sports a fresh centre console, headed by a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system and an equally-sized driver’s display. The various suspension settings and off-road controls are bundled together, just below the climate control switches, to make them easier to find.
The safety suite has seen growth too, with the Hilux building on the usual beeps and bongs with new ones for Low Speed Acceleration Suppression and Proactive Driving Assist, plus a tweaked Blind Spot monitor and Emergency Driving Stop system. Over-the-air updates will also be issued to ensure your Hilux continues to be at the top of its game.
Pricing and UK-specific trims will be announced in due course, but we’re expecting a starting price of around £36k for the diesel when the new Hilux goes on sale next June.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Best pick-ups