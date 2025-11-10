The new ninth-gen Toyota Hilux is coming in 2026, and will include an EV offering

The all-new version of the workhorse of the world, the Toyota Hilux, is going to arrive in Britain next summer. It'll be the ninth incarnation of the legendary pick-up truck — and it could be the most important model yet.

For starters, it will boast multiple fuel types for maximum flexibility. It'll retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder mild hybrid diesel engine, but importantly an all-electric version will join the range for the first time — alongside the Maxus eTerron 9, it will be the only electric pick-up available to British buyers — and a hydrogen fuel cell version is poised to follow in 2028.

More broadly speaking, the ninth-gen will be the first Toyota Hilux to get electric power steering, while all-wheel drive will be standardised across the range.