2024 Toyota Hilux Hybrid first look

The Hilux Hybrid has a revised start-stop system that can pause the engine for longer periods. Coupled with the car’s mild-hybrid system, Toyota claims a 5% fuel saving compared with the non-hybrid Hilux.

The mild-hybrid system works alongside the current Hilux’s 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which produces 201bhp. The automatic-only Hybrid will be available in high-spec Invincible and Invincible X models in a family-friendly four-door, five-seat Double Cab bodystyle.

We’ve long been fans of how capably the Hilux performs off road, and Toyota says the mild-hybrid technology means smoother acceleration and reduces the idling speed for greater control. Meanwhile, the regenerative braking system makes descending muddy slopes easier.

The Multi-terrain Select system allows the driver to tweak stability control settings depending on the surface conditions, cycling through dirt, sand, mud, deep snow, rock and automatic modes. With the hybrid electrical systems fully waterproofed, the Hilux Hybrid can cross water up to 700mm deep. That’s twice the depth of the Ssangyong Musso but 100mm less than the Ford Ranger can manage.

With comparatively little reengineering required, the hybrid version retains the Hilux's impressive towing capacity of 3500kg – 2000kg more than the all-electric Maxus T90EV – and payload capacity of 1000kg. The Double Cab’s 1525mm long loadbed matches that of the regular Hilux too.