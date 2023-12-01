2024 Toyota Hilux Hybrid first look
New Toyota Hilux Hybrid pickup promises improved fuel economy with no impact on its capability...
On sale Mid-2024 | Price £35,000 excluding VAT (est)
In many ways, the latest crop of pick-ups are all hybrids, in the sense that they can handle two roles – being a tough workhorse and providing comfortable family transport. But pick-ups that actually have hybrid engine technology are few and far between.
So it’s appropriate that the Toyota Hilux, one of the most recognisable of all pick-ups, is to lead that particular charge.
But first things first, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid doesn’t use the same kind of technology as the Toyota Prius so it can’t move itself using electric power alone. Nor is it a plug-in hybrid – you’ll have to wait for the Ford Ranger PHEV for that.
In fact, the Hilux Hybrid uses a mild-hybrid setup. That means it has a small motor generator that feeds a small lithium battery when the Hilux slows down. When charged, the battery is able to send up to 12kW through the generator to improve acceleration, power and fuel economy. The system is also able to power the car’s 12-volt electrical systems.
The Hilux Hybrid has a revised start-stop system that can pause the engine for longer periods. Coupled with the car’s mild-hybrid system, Toyota claims a 5% fuel saving compared with the non-hybrid Hilux.
The mild-hybrid system works alongside the current Hilux’s 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which produces 201bhp. The automatic-only Hybrid will be available in high-spec Invincible and Invincible X models in a family-friendly four-door, five-seat Double Cab bodystyle.
We’ve long been fans of how capably the Hilux performs off road, and Toyota says the mild-hybrid technology means smoother acceleration and reduces the idling speed for greater control. Meanwhile, the regenerative braking system makes descending muddy slopes easier.
The Multi-terrain Select system allows the driver to tweak stability control settings depending on the surface conditions, cycling through dirt, sand, mud, deep snow, rock and automatic modes. With the hybrid electrical systems fully waterproofed, the Hilux Hybrid can cross water up to 700mm deep. That’s twice the depth of the Ssangyong Musso but 100mm less than the Ford Ranger can manage.
With comparatively little reengineering required, the hybrid version retains the Hilux's impressive towing capacity of 3500kg – 2000kg more than the all-electric Maxus T90EV – and payload capacity of 1000kg. The Double Cab’s 1525mm long loadbed matches that of the regular Hilux too.
You also get a raft of safety kit, including tech that can detect other road users at night, a lane-departure alert that can now identify road margins, active cruise control with road-sign detection, and automatic high-beam headlights.
Invincible and Invincible X Hybrid models also feature Toyota’s latest infotainment system, which includes an 8in screen, cloud-based navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and the ability to lock, unlock and control the climate settings remotely through a smartphone app.
Toyota has yet to reveal prices, but we expect the Hilux Hybrid to cost in the region of £35,000 – a little more than the regular Hilux Invincible, but similar to the Ford Ranger Wildtrak.
