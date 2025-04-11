NEW REVIEWS:

What really goes on at dealers, and how can you make sure you get the best deal on your next car? Our inside man reveals all, plus he recalls some horror stories from his career...

Steve Huntingford
Confessions of a car salesman
If you want to know how to get a great deal on a car, you can do a lot worse than speak to someone who’s used to sitting on the other side of the dealership desk. So, we did exactly that.

Our tame salesman's answers to reader questions both educate and entertain, but because he was speaking in a personal capacity, we are respecting his wish to remain anonymous.

Once you’ve absorbed his advice, make sure you check out the latest deals available through our  free New Car Buying service. You could potentially save thousands without the hassle of haggling.

