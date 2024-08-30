Deal of the Day: Save £4500 on a new Mercedes EQA
The Mercedes EQA is a well-equipped electric SUV with an impressive range - and is our deal of the day for 30 August...
For many electric car buyers, the distance their purchase needs to travel on a single charge is extremely important. Even though the UK's public car charging infrastructure is improving, there's something comforting about a full charge and the ability to travel hundreds of miles before you need to plug in.
Step forward then, the Mercedes EQA, a small electric SUV which, depending on the version you choose, can travel up to 345 miles according to official figures. That's further than the similarly-sized Genesis GV60 (321 miles), Kia EV6 (328 miles) and Volvo EX40 (332 miles).
The EQA runs those models close on price, too, especially after you factor in the £4500 Target Price saving and 0% APR deals available through our our free online New Car Deals service.
Now, we should point out that we think the Genesis, Kia and the Smart #1 are better all-rounders than the EQA, but the £4500 discount goes a long way to challenging one of our key criticisms of the Mercedes — price.
With that discount applied, our favourite version, the entry-level Mercedes EQA 250+ deals drops from nearly £50,000 to £42,250. What's more, this trim, and every other in the range, is available with 0% APR finance, making it appealing regardless of whether you're paying cash, or like the vast majority of new car buyers, choose to use PCP finance instead.
While we think the entry-level model delivers the best blend of value and ability, other models are available. The EQA 250+ AMG Line provides some sportier styling inside and out, and the AMG Line Premium adds larger wheels, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree camera. AMG Line Premium Plus, meanwhile, adds a panoramic glass roof, a head-up display and a brilliant Burmester audio system.
As the name suggested, the EQA 300 is faster and more powerful, but the standard models are plenty fast enough for most tastes.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Mercedes EQA deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
