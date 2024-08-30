Deal of the Day: Save £4500 on a new Mercedes EQA

For many electric car buyers, the distance their purchase needs to travel on a single charge is extremely important. Even though the UK's public car charging infrastructure is improving, there's something comforting about a full charge and the ability to travel hundreds of miles before you need to plug in.

Step forward then, the Mercedes EQA, a small electric SUV which, depending on the version you choose, can travel up to 345 miles according to official figures. That's further than the similarly-sized Genesis GV60 (321 miles), Kia EV6 (328 miles) and Volvo EX40 (332 miles).

The EQA runs those models close on price, too, especially after you factor in the £4500 Target Price saving and 0% APR deals available through our our free online New Car Deals service.