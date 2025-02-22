Fiat 600 long-term test

It features a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a tiny electric motor that’s mounted to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The way it works is different to most mild hybrids, because it can operate on electric power alone for very short periods around town. It also has a regenerative braking effect that slows the car down when you lift off the accelerator to help recharge the battery.

The mild hybrid system has proven to be great so far on my commute, plus it has confirmed that I needn’t have chosen the more powerful 134bhp version. The engine is pokey enough to make navigating London traffic a breeze, while the use of the electric power when crawling through traffic has been great. My only concern is the slight jerkiness from the gearbox at low speeds, as well as a slight delay for the engine to wake up when you accelerate out of electric mode.

Unfortunately, my ownership experience has already been tarnished by a reliability issue. Last week on my commute to work, the engine began to shudder while driving and the car went into limp mode with restricted power. The dashboard then flashed up ‘engine fault’ and ‘electric traction system fault’ warning lights, so I pulled over and turned the car off and on. This seemed to cure the car momentarily, but after happening again a few miles later, I decided to call my local Fiat dealer and get the car recovered.